The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, for President’s Day.
The library board will meet Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Current Library Open Hours
Open Door Hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Vulnerable, Immunocompromised Person (VIP) Hour: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Homebound but still want your library materials? We can mail up to two items per week to you if you are self-isolating, quarantining, or otherwise unable to get to the library. If you’re interested in using this service, please call us to get everything started. You’ll need a permanent library card, a mailing address in Gallatin County, and less than $10 in library fines.
Thank you to Barnard Construction Co., Inc. for the donation in support of the library’s mission statement: empowering a community of lifelong learning.
Belgrade Library Awarded an American Library Association Grant
The library was awarded one of 200 prestigious grants aimed at fostering community conversations from the American Library Association and Libraries Transforming Communities (LTC): Focus on Small and Rural Public Libraries. Sarah Creech, the Project Director and Adult Services Librarian at Belgrade Community Library, will go through the American Library Association facilitation training to lead several community conversations. These will be hosted in the spring and early summer and are all aimed at helping the community better understand Belgrade’s growth and how it might impact them. Keep an eye out on our website and social media for more information on “Belgrade Conversations.”
One Book Belgrade 2021
Second annual community read featuring the first Sean Stranahan novel by Bozeman author Keith McCafferty: The Royal Wulff Murders
February Tie-In Events:
n Feb. 4, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Fish of Montana with Tom McMahone — event is postponed. New event date and time will be shared as soon as it’s available.
n Feb. 11, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Basics of Crime Scene Processing with Captain Dustin Lensing of Belgrade Police Department
n Feb. 18, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom: A Guide’s Guide to Reading the Rivers with Outfitter Mike Donaldson of Gallatin River Guides
n Feb. 23, 5:30-6:45 p.m. at the Library: Teen Murder Mystery Party
Ongoing book discussion on the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages!
All events are generously sponsored by Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware. More information and event registration links are available at belgradelibrary.org/one-book-belgrade
Prizes for participating in the community read and attending programs include book packs and gift certificates to Country Bookshelf, gift certificates to Belgrade restaurants, and our grand prize of a fly fishing trip with Gallatin River Guides!
Adult Services
Free Tax Preparation at the Library! Starting Feb. 8 by appointment only
We’re thrilled to announce that HRDC will be at the library doing taxes by appointment ONLY starting Feb. 8. These appointments are available on a first-call/text first-served basis by calling or texting HRDC at (406) 585-4848. If Belgrade isn’t the most convenient location, or if the times available don’t work for your schedule, HRDC will work with you to schedule at one of their many other locations offering tax preparation.
Appointments will be from 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Feb. 8 through April 7. No appointments are available on Feb. 15. Make your appointment by calling or texting HRDC at (406) 585-4848.
n Adult Crafternoon Take Home Kits
This month’s kit features a letter canvas with yarn! There will be a live walk-through of the project online Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. Registration is required to reserve your kit and so you can get the event link. Kits are available to pick up starting Feb. 11. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through: belgradelibrary.org/february-crafternoon
n BMAB Book Club, Feb. 22 from 2-3 p.m. via Zoom
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session will feature Agnes and the Hitman by Jennifer Crusie! Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for the Zoom link.
n 4th Thursday Book Club, Feb. 25 from 6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom
The group will be discussing The Rules of Civility by Amor Towles. Some copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting via Zoom. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for the link.
Youth Services
“Get Hooked On a Book” Winter Reading Program
Register online through the ReadSquared app or come by the library to pick up a paper tracking form to participate in the 2020-2021 Winter Reading Program. Incentives provided for participants of all ages! Generously sponsored by the Belgrade Community Library Foundation. More information at belgradelibrary.org/winter-reading/
n Family Storytime
The library is offering a hybrid storytime where participants can sign up for a take home craft that accompanies a virtual storytime. Sign-ups open every Friday for the following week. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
n Building a Learner
Take-home kit focusing on early literacy, shared reading, and school readiness. Sign up online at belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner. Participants will receive a free book along with an informational handout. To receive a kit you must be a primary caregiver for a child who is 4 years old or younger.
n Teen Advisory Group Murder Mystery Party, Feb. 23 from 5:30-6:45
TAG presents “Murder by Landscape.” Teens ages 12-18 (grades 6-12) are welcome to participate in this interactive event, themed to an art exhibition similar to the one that takes place during The Royal Wulff Murders. Register to be assigned a character you will portray during the event, revealing (or concealing) clues to determine who among you is a murderer. More information and registration is available at belgradelibrary.org/one-book-belgrade
Some of the new items added to the library collection in January:
Picture and Board Books
The Imaginative Explorer’s Guide to the Library by Eric Braun
Ready, set, go cart! by Kim Dean