The approval of a controversial development in Gallatin Gateway is moving forward despite significant opposition.
The Gallatin County Planning Department is accepting public comment until Dec. 28 on a floodplain permit for Jeff and Jirina Pfeil to build the Riverbend Glamping Getaway along the Gallatin River just west of the Mill Street bridge.
Jeff Pfeil declined to comment on why he thinks the property is an appropriate spot for a camping resort.
The Riverbend Glamping Getaway will include Airstream trailers, Conestoga wagons and tiny homes for rent, according to the permit application. Each unit will have access to water from a well on the property, to electricity from lines along Gateway South Road and to wastewater and natural gas services from pipelines underneath the Gallatin River.
The few buildings now on the property will be converted to visitor amenities, such as a gift shop and coffee shop.
The Pfeils also intend to build a gravel road connecting the development to Gateway South Road.
The planning department has not established a date by which it will approve or deny the permit application, said planning director Sean O’Callaghan.
The planning department’s decision on the floodplain permit could be appealed to the Gallatin County Commission.
Several Gallatin Gateway residents are submitting comments to the planning department in an effort to halt the project.
Peggy Lehman, who owns property adjacent to the proposed development, is worried about the impact the project could have on the Gallatin River.
“For outsiders to come and pay to stay in an Airstream for a night at the expense of the river, I don’t think people want that,” she said.
She said the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult to rally her neighbors to comment on the permit application, so she is asking the planning department to extend the public comment period.
“We’re going to give it the best shot we can,” she said. “This is death of the river by a thousand cuts.”
Molly Reeve, who lives near the proposed Riverbend Glamping Getaway, plans to submit a comment to the planning department asking that the floodplain permit be denied.
She said the amount of development the Pfeils are proposing is equivalent to building a subdivision, so the county should review the project more rigorously.
“This is the time we definitely need to step up and use our voices,” Reeve said. “This will do irreparable environmental and community damage.”
However, the permit application said “numerous alternatives” were examined for developing the glampground to find the design that “results in minimal impact to the existing wetlands and streams and minimal obstruction to flood flows.”
If the floodplain permit is approved, the Pfeils will also be able to construct a sewer force main and fiber optic line under the Gallatin River to connect their property to the Gallatin Gateway Water and Sewer District.
The planning department gave conditional approval to the sewer force main and fiber optic line last month after thousands of people signed a petition against it. The planning department’s decision on these approvals can be appealed in writing until Dec.19.
A few other permits needed for the Riverbend Glamping Getaway have not yet been granted.
For instance, NorthWestern Energy applied for a permit last winter to place a natural gas pipeline under the river for the development.
O’Callaghan, the county planning director, said the NorthWestern application has stalled because he requested additional information from the company several months ago but didn’t hear back until Thursday afternoon.
NorthWestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black said on Thursday that the company “continues to work to secure the permits for this project.”
The conflict over Riverbend Glamping Getaway is one of several land-use debates that have arisen in Gallatin Gateway in recent years as development has increased. To limit future conflicts, some residents are now advocating for zoning regulations for the area.
This story has been updated to reflect the plans for the Riverbend Glamping Getaway.