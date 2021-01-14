Montana WILD is hosting a Zoom family trivia night that is all about Montana's wildlife. Come test your knowledge on birds, snakes, mammals and more! Trivia night will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. There will be questions for the whole family, with a few tricky ones sprinkled in! E-mail Corie to sign up at corie.rice@mt.gov or call (406( 444-9941.
Hint: Watching Wildlife Wednesday videos will help you to prepare! All of these videos can be found on a playlist on the Fish Wildlife and Parks YouTube page.