Some of the new items added to the library collection in December:
Picture and Board Books
- Interrupting Cow and the Chicken Crossing the Road by Jane Yolen
- Crossing the Current by Jane Yolen
- ￼A Doll for Grandma : A Story about Alzheimer’s Disease by Paulette Sharkey
- Fishing by Nessa Black
Juvenile Fiction
- ￼Sky Song by Elphinstone (Audio)
- The Mouse Watch by J.J. Gilbert
- Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey (comic)
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
- The Everyday Workings of Machines by Steve Martin
- My Weird Writing Tips by Dan Gutman
- Folding Tech: Using Origami and Nature to Revolutionize Technology by Karen Kenney
Audiobooks
- Fortune and Glory Tantalizing Twenty-seven by Janet Evanovich
- The Awakening by Nora Roberts
- Empty Out the Negative by Joel Osteen
- Moonflower Murders by Anthony Horowitz
- This Just Speaks to Me by Hoda Kotb
- A Promised Land by Barack Obama
- Instant Karma by Marissa Meyer (YA)
Non-Fiction
- Eat a Peach by David Chang
- Waste: One Woman’s Fight against America’s Dirty Secret by Catherine Flowers
- Paper Bullets: Two Artists Who Risked Their Lives to Defy the Nazis by Jeffrey Jackson
- Modern Comfort Cood by Ina Garten
- Let Love Rule by Lenny Kravitz
- Conditional Citizens: On Belonging in America by Laila Lalami
- Cookish: Throw it Together by Christopher Kimball
Fiction
- Hamnet: A Novel of the Plague by Maggie O’Farrell
- Daylight by David Baldacci
- The Outcast Girls by Alys Clare
- How to Fail at Flirting by Denise Williams
- Colors of Truth by Tamera Alexander
- Eddie’s Boy by Thomas Perry
- Jolene by Mercedes Lackey
Large Print
- Growing Old: Notes on Aging with Something Like Grace by Elizabeth Thomas
- The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by Victoria Schwab
- The book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel
- Total Power by Kyle Mills
- The Dirty South by John Connolly
- Deadly Cross by James Patterson
- Red Sky over Hawaii by Sara Ackerman
DVDs
- Trump Card
- The Music Never Stopped
- ￼Westworld Season 3
- The Crown Season 3
- The Great Season 1
- The American West Season 1
- Star Trek Picard Season 1