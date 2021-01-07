Some of the new items added to the library collection in December:

Picture and Board Books

  • Interrupting Cow and the Chicken Crossing the Road by Jane Yolen
  • Crossing the Current by Jane Yolen
  • ￼A Doll for Grandma : A Story about Alzheimer’s Disease by Paulette Sharkey
  • Fishing by Nessa Black

Juvenile Fiction

  • ￼Sky Song by Elphinstone (Audio)
  • The Mouse Watch by J.J. Gilbert
  • Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey (comic)

Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction

  • The Everyday Workings of Machines by Steve Martin
  • My Weird Writing Tips by Dan Gutman
  • Folding Tech: Using Origami and Nature to Revolutionize Technology by Karen Kenney

Audiobooks

  • Fortune and Glory Tantalizing Twenty-seven by Janet Evanovich
  • The Awakening by Nora Roberts
  • Empty Out the Negative by Joel Osteen
  • Moonflower Murders by Anthony Horowitz
  • This Just Speaks to Me by Hoda Kotb
  • A Promised Land by Barack Obama
  • Instant Karma by Marissa Meyer (YA)

Non-Fiction

  • Eat a Peach by David Chang
  • Waste: One Woman’s Fight against America’s Dirty Secret by Catherine Flowers
  • Paper Bullets: Two Artists Who Risked Their Lives to Defy the Nazis by Jeffrey Jackson
  • Modern Comfort Cood by Ina Garten
  • Let Love Rule by Lenny Kravitz
  • Conditional Citizens: On Belonging in America by Laila Lalami
  • Cookish: Throw it Together by Christopher Kimball

Fiction

  • Hamnet: A Novel of the Plague by Maggie O’Farrell
  • Daylight by David Baldacci
  • The Outcast Girls by Alys Clare
  • How to Fail at Flirting by Denise Williams
  • Colors of Truth by Tamera Alexander
  • Eddie’s Boy by Thomas Perry
  • Jolene by Mercedes Lackey

Large Print

  • Growing Old: Notes on Aging with Something Like Grace by Elizabeth Thomas
  • The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by Victoria Schwab
  • The book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel
  • Total Power by Kyle Mills
  • The Dirty South by John Connolly
  • Deadly Cross by James Patterson
  • Red Sky over Hawaii by Sara Ackerman

DVDs

  • Trump Card
  • The Music Never Stopped
  • ￼Westworld Season 3
  • The Crown Season 3
  • The Great Season 1
  • The American West Season 1
  • Star Trek Picard Season 1

Tags