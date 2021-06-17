The Manhattan Potato Festival is chugging along and still a go according to Lori Myers, who is heading up the 35th annual spud fest to take place on Aug. 21.
The popular pancake breakfast by the Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department on festival day will take place, she said, but the Manhattan Senior Center has run into some COVID-related Health Department snags and may not be able to offer its annual baked potato feed.
Myers said she is trying to find a way around the potato-feed-regulations snafu.
She said the festival has its Manhattan street permit and is working on nailing down all the insurance details and other essentials, such as portable toilets. The committee will have booth rental fee amounts figured out soon, she said.
She added that a local farmer has agreed to allow the use of seven acres in town for festival parking.
For decades, the Manhattan Potato Festival has been a summer mainstay for the town. This spring, though, the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, its sponsor, said it could no longer do the festival.
So Myers, a former Chamber employee who was in charge of the last Manhattan Christmas Stroll, stepped in.
Lots of volunteers are still needed, Myers told the Belgrade News this week. Anyone interested in helping can contact the festival at SpudFest2100@yahoo.com.