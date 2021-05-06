Gallatin Gateway students came out on top at the county’s 69th Annual Declamation Contest themed, “Big Tech Censorship: Suppressing Free Speech or Promoting Public Safety.”
The annual contest was started by Judge W. W. Lessley and County Superintendent Martha Haynes in 1951 and was intended specifically for students in grades 6-8 who attend the county’s rural schools. Its purpose was to provide for a constructive educative emphasis on Americanism in the rural schools. Today, students in Gallatin County’s rural schools continue to compete in this long-standing contest.
Students in grades 6-8 choose to write an original essay or present a memorized speech on a patriotic theme for trophies and prizes, with the top two finalists in each category presenting their winning declamations at the annual Law Day event. On April 29, 18 students from Gallatin County’s rural schools came together at the county courthouse to participate in a written flag knowledge test, to tour the elections department, to have dinner together, and to present their oral and written works. Cash prizes, trophies, and U.S. flags were awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place winners in both the written and oral categories.
Gallatin Gateway students, Audrey Kimmel, and Caitlyn Richardson won first and second place in the oral declamations. Students, Lydia Black, and Josie Stuart won first and second place in the written declamations. Of the 18 participants, eight of them represented Gallatin Gateway School.
“I’m very proud that our students represented our district and our county with grace and excellence in very different ways. Their hard work and dedication paid off,” said Theresa Keel, Gallatin Gateway School superintendent. “Gallatin Gateway School students truly displayed their understanding of research and argument at this competition. They all contributed exceptional work, and I couldn’t be more proud of a group of students.’”