In this corner of Montana ag land, this could herald The End of Days. Or be evidence of The Coming Apocalypse:
The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce will no longer sponsor the annual Manhattan Potato Festival.
Ta ta, taters. So long, spuds.
It was due to a combination of the 2020 financial loss from COVID-19 shutting down practically everything in Montana, plus a new slate of officers for the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce,
“The old Chamber dissolved, and the new board assessed our finances and the amount of money and time the Potato Festival took, and it’s just not cost effective for the Chamber,” explained Betsy Mancuso, current president of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce.
Instead, the Chamber peeled off the popular classic car show portion of the Potato Festival and has announced a revamped festival as the “Manhattan Classic Car Show & Farm Fun 2021.”
The Chamber is using the same date as the already scheduled 2021 Potato Festival – Aug. 21, 2021.
It is also moving its festival from Main Street to the Manhattan Elementary School at 416 N. Broadway.
When COVID shut down of much of Montana last spring and summer, the Manhattan Chamber didn’t charge its member businesses their usual annual fee, Mancuso added.
On top of that financial loss, COVID also forced the cancellation of last year’s Potato Festival.
COVID losses weren’t the only festival snag, Mancuso added.
Last year, the Chamber went from losing its executive director, then losing its temporary director, to having no director.
Adding to that leadership vacuum, the state suddenly decided to “charge” for the use of Main Street.
Because Manhattan’s Main Street is actually State Highway 205, the state told Manhattan that using it for the Potato Festival would now require the hiring of “professional traffic people” to the tune of $5,000.
In other words, the 2019 fete was the 34th Annual Potato Festival and its last, since COVID cancelled last year’s and the Chamber is cancelling this year’s.
“We figured we could not do it at all, or do a more simplified version of it. We’ve always had the car show, which is popular and well-attended,” Mancuso continued. “The car show is our most successful, and and our greatest in revenue.”
Mancuso emphasized that the local Chamber wanted to get back to its core mission of supporting local businesses instead of coordinating large events.
“People have no idea the time and expense it takes to do the Potato Festival,” she continued. “We start in January with planning, and in 2019 we brought in $20,000, but had expenses of $17,000. That’s a pathetic net (profit).
“The 2019 festival was very big, very successful as an event. But as for our profit, paltry,” she added.
“The new board assessed the amount of time and money we spend. The months of prep, not counting the labor. It’s just not cost effective for the Chamber. It’s not much profit for that much time and expense.”
Over the years, Mancuso observed that “The festival has gotten so big, it’s like a free-for-all, with no focus on the community of Manhattan. That’s not a criticism – it’s just so big. And expensive. Out-of-hand with all these vendors. Lost the small-community gathering.”
The Potato Festival did indeed make it onto all the regional lists of “festivals,” so it attracted many examples of the stereotypical vendor with the U-Haul full of ‘Made in China’ tchotchkes.
Historically, the Potato Festival started out as a sideshow to the local Big Sky Carvers annual sale. When Big Sky sold out to a Kansas City firm, its summer Manhattan sale stopped, “but the festival got larger and larger,” Mancuso said.
“The Potato Festivals in the past, they’ve gotten away from that, the community roots. Vendors with a lot of cheap jewelry, a lot of stuff ‘Made in China.’ It’s turned into Any Festival USA.”
So exactly what will the “Farm Fun” of the new festival entail?
“Live animals, education, kids’ events, 4-H maybe. Our ranches and farmers don’t want to lose that. Our roots are a basic aspect of who we are. We’re still working on the details.”
Although planning for the next Potato Festival usually starts in January, the Chamber made this decision at its March 30 meeting. And when the Belgrade News called the Manhattan Senior Center for comment, it was news to representatives there that the Festival where they hold a major, annual fund-raiser – a spud feed – was cancelled.
The center “is right on Main Street,” said the Center’s Joan Oldenberger, so it benefitted from the constant Main Street crowds.
“I’d have to say we’re probably not doing it this year, then. We probably served at least 175 people (in 2019). They start showing up at 9 a.m. and we’re packed for the rest of the day.”
Packing everything from the Center to the Manhattan School would be a problem, too, she added.
The Manhattan Senior Center found itself in the same financial boat as everyone else last year, due to COVID closedowns.
“We had to cancel everything, including Meal-On-Wheels” Oldenberger added.
Nor will there be the usual parade this year, Mancuso admitted. “Yes, people will not be happy about that. This whole festival needs to be re-invented.”
She added that organizers are getting rid of craft vendors and paring down the food vendors from 15 to just five. They will be selected from an applicant pool.
Mancuso added that the Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department will still do its pancake breakfast for the revamped 2021 festival.
She noted that “Bozeman’s Sweet Pea Festival isn’t run by their Chamber of Commerce. It has a committee of local citizens who run it.
“My hope is that someone who has a passion for the event will take it up. If the people of Manhattan have a passion for this they can take it on.”
A piece by the Chamber in the Aug. 15, 2019, Belgrade News stated, “The small town charm of Manhattan stretches out its arms to welcome whatever change is necessary to make the Festival successful each year ... the town of Manhattan has no problem doing whatever it takes for the annual Potato Festival. And this is what makes the festival so special and such a community wide success.
“So you say ‘nothing stays the same?’ That’s right! The Manhattan Potato Festival just gets better and better every year!”