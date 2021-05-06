The Belgrade City Council is poised to pass a resolution making it clear that it will comply with new state law related to emergency health regulations so that Belgrade is not penalized financially when receiving future federal appropriations.
Such a resolution would send “a message that we’ll comply with the directives of the state and not necessarily those of the local health board,” City Manager Ted Barkley said during this Monday’s council meeting.
By doing so, he explained, the city will not be penalized under a provision in the clause in House Bill 632, which stipulates that federal appropriations for municipalities adopting health restrictions more stringent than those in effect at the state level to be cut by 20 percent.
At its April 19 meeting, the council discussed how its role in establishing health rules might change after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 121 into law. It limits the power of local public health boards to issue mandates in response to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic. Until now, the city of Belgrade has been operating under the rules established by the Gallatin City-County Health Board.
As he did in April, Barkley on Monday again urged the council to keep in place the emergency declaration it passed in the early days of the pandemic, reminding members and those assembled that the document does not establish any rules or regulations but instead makes the city eligible to receive federal emergency relief funds. He pointed out that the state of Montana still has a similar emergency declaration in place, even though Gianforte has lifted many health rules put into place by his predecessor, Gov. Steve Bullock.
Barkley’s reasoning didn’t fly with everyone who spoke during the public comment portions of the meeting, not all of whom live in Belgrade. Citing concerns about the trillions of dollars being spent by the federal government in the name of COVID relief, more than one speaker urged the council to send a different message than the one Barkley advocates by lifting the emergency declaration and refusing federal funding.
Councilwoman Kristine Menicucci said she supported the idea of passing the resolution, “rather than to give in to the people that don’t even live here.”
In related news, the Gallatin City-County Board of Health met Wednesday morning to discuss local emergency rules.
Two local rules, passed before HB 121 became law, remain in effect in Gallatin County.
One includes restrictions on public gatherings, as well as on table sizes in restaurants, breweries and other licensed establishments. That rule expires on May 10. The face-covering rule remains in effect until May 27.
However, Gianforte is expected to sign House Bill 257, which will prevent enforcement of those rules by the Health Department or any local government agency if it becomes law.