A new state law that strips authority from local health boards to impose mandates on their citizens has left the Belgrade City Council wondering how – or even whether – it will consider taking a stance on regulatory matters concerning COVID-19.
At its meeting Monday evening, the council and spectators heard Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley explain how House Bill 121, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday, changes the function of local boards of health (see related story, this page).
“It removes a significant amount of authority from local boards and invests it into county commissions and city commissions,” said Kelley, who appeared via Zoom.
Kelley noted that Belgrade is not part the interlocal agreement between the city of Bozeman and Gallatin County, which allows the two entities to work together under the auspices of the Gallatin City-County Board of Health.
The agreement stipulates that four members of the health board be appointed by the Bozeman City Commission, four by the Gallatin County Commission, and one jointly by both bodies, Kelley said.
“Up to three months or a month ago, I hadn’t gotten any questions about representation from Belgrade,” Kelley said.
Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley said it was recently pointed out that no member of the City Council sits on the Health Board, which has established policies and rules governing business operations and face coverings countywide since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
“Appointments (to the health board) are not jurisdictional, but we’re going to be a city of the first class shortly, and in earlier conversations we agreed that arrangement probably should change,” Barkley said.
Earlier in the evening, a handful of Belgrade-area citizens spoke during the “public forum” portion of the meeting, urging the council to lift the pandemic emergency declaration it approved more than a year ago. When it became evident that some citizens are unclear about exactly what that declaration means, Barkley explained that it has nothing to do with the current health rules currently in effect in Gallatin County.
“Belgrade has not done anything along those lines,” he said. “What the declaration does do is qualify us to receive state and federal aid related to the emergency when it becomes available, so that’s why we did this in the first place.
“There was never any intention on the part of the city to try and impose health regulations,” Barkley added. “We don’t have a health department, we don’t have the expertise. In Gallatin County, that was all managed by the authority of the City-County Health Board.”
There currently are two COVID-related health rules in effect in Gallatin County. The Phase II reopening rule, stipulating such regulations as operating hours and seating capacity for certain businesses among other things, remains in effect until May 10. The emergency health rule about face coverings in the county expires May 27.
After that, “the City-County Health Board will still provide recommendations,” Barkley said, but “it will be up to the city commissions or county commissioners whether to accept them or not.”
Complicating matters further would be the passage of House Bill 632, which is still working its way through the Legislature. It contains a clause that would penalize local governments for imposing health restrictions stricter than those in place at the state level by cutting appropriations for general infrastructure projects by 20 percent.
In February, Gianforte lifted Montana’s statewide mask mandate, but residents of Gallatin County have still been living under the more stringent health rules imposed by the Health Board.
After those expire, if HB 632 is signed into law, “the city is incentivized not to impose anything stricter than what comes out of Helena,” Barkley told the council.
“The reality is if we were to do that (pass stricter regulations), we would want to have to do it badly enough to surrender 20 percent of the proceeds,” he said.
He added that while repealing Belgrade’s emergency declaration might mollify citizens fed up with government restrictions and mask mandates, the document has nothing to do with those things. He recommended keeping the declaration in place to avoid jeopardizing the city’s eligibility for government funding.
“I’d like to see the emergency order go away just on principle, but I can’t recommend that to you because I don’t know what the potential fiscal consequences of doing that are,” he told the council.
“The hostage situation occurs in several different dimensions,” he added. “Before you take actions on health orders, which is very different than the emergency declaration, you’ve got to make sure you’ve got some basis for making those changes.”
The council tabled the discussion on the status of the city’s emergency declaration until its May 3, meeting, at which time Barkley said he expects to have more information about eligibility rules for funding from the American Rescue Plan.
Mayor Russ Nelson brought up yet another concern about stepping on regulatory toes should Belgrade decide to become more active on the regulatory public health front.
“I’m not sure how the county’s going to receive that,” Nelson said. “The county works with us on projects (such as the airport interchange and upcoming Jackrabbit/Main underpass). We just gotta understand that things we do might have effects on that relationship and other things we’re working on.”
Kelley, who has resigned the health officer position effective in June, offered some parting words of advice for the council about the perils of public health policy-setting.
“It falls in the category of ‘be careful what you ask for,’” he said. “If commissions are intent on taking this over, they can have it.
“No matter what you decide of how to you decide it, you will be criticized, you will be name-called, and you will have to deal with it,” he said.