Little official light has yet been shed on the weapons incident last week that caused a shelter-in-place order at all Belgrade schools.
What really, officially happened May 24 is still mostly a mystery.
Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark told the Belgrade News this week that “We’re still investigating charges, who will be charged with what?”
Clark said, “Things were seized, and search warrants issued.”
He verified that one male juvenile student remains in custody, and two other male juvenile students are still being questioned prior to being charged.
Last week, Clark said a student was taken into custody May 24 on a preliminary charge of assault with a weapon.
Belgrade High School, the middle school and all three elementary schools were locked down earlier that day after a group of BHS students told administrators they had been threatened off campus during lunch by a second group of BHS students.
After a short while, the lockdown was lifted for all schools except the high school, which was in lockdown for the rest of the school day.
Clark confirmed that a handgun was involved, but “at this point” didn’t believe the weapon was ever on campus.
“As far as we know, there were no incidents at school or on school property” he told the Belgrade News last week.