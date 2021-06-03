A theft from a Four Corners medical marijuana dispensary vehicle led to kidnapping charges for the owner’s cousin, who attempted to retrieve the stolen thousands of dollars from an employee he believed had stolen the cash.
William Brad Purcell, 63, of Missoula, was arrested for aggravated kidnapping and held without bond.
It started on the afternoon of May 27 at Top Shelf Botanicals, 156 Zoot Way.
The victim told a sheriff’s deputy he had a scheduled meeting with Purcell and an unidentified man, when he was suddenly put in a chokehold; beaten; bound up with a towel, plastic wrap and duct tape; and put in a chair in a corner. Purcell, the owner’s cousin, apparently believed he was responsible for a large amount of missing money; the victim said it had disappeared from a company vehicle he had been driving, but that he didn’t take it. According to court records, the two men then threatened to kill him, break his legs, waterboard him, attack his genitals with pliers, and to attack his wife and newborn child.
The two left for a bit, and the victim managed to untie himself and escape by outrunning the two men. Purcell later told the deputy he was actually the one who had been attacked, but he had no injuries and refused further conversation without his attorney present, according to the report. He was held without bond; the accomplice was still unidentified when the deputy filed his report.
n n n
A 23-year-old Belgrade man was charged with strangulation and destroying a cell phone, as part of a domestic assault call.
n According to court documents, at about 4:30 p.m. on June 1 during a 911 call with an open line, he was heard yelling “Get the out of my house,” and another person saying “Get off my baby.”
n Documents state the front door frame was broken and an interior door was broken into many pieces. The report says the situation started with talk about whose job it was to clean out a horse trailer, and accusations that the victim was “a lazy .” The defendant is cited for breaking the victim’s cell phone after she called 911, and for strangling her as she was holding her baby. The yelling, name-calling and shouted vulgarities went on for a while, according to the report. The man was arrested and jailed on no bond.
n n n
On May 31, a Gallatin County deputy sheriff responded to a Three Forks 911 hang-up call but initially decided to not cite anyone, since “Nobody wanted to pursue charges.”
The physical altercation “between friends” happened at a barbecue, according to court records. Deputies were dispatched to two separate addresses for the same call and party. When a deputy returned to the first address, he found that a 35-year-old woman had assaulted
a family member, torn her clothes, and attempted to throw her out of the house for placing the initial 911 call. Taylor was cited for domestic abuse and jailed with no bond.
n n n
A Belgrade woman was arrested May 28 for a domestic assault that began with a coffee cup thrown on the sidewalk and escalated to slapping and shoving.
Emilia Faye Kipf, 31, stated she broke the victim’s coffee mug to make a point; she also alleged she had been assaulted, but the deputy could find no evidence of that. She told the deputy she was so angry she couldn’t remember what had happened, but she was charged and jailed without bond.
n n n
Gallatin County issued a bench warrant for Connor James White, 24, of Belgrade, for failure to appear on a whole handful of charges: Obstructing a peace officer; failure to notify owner after accident resulting in damage along highway; failure to give notice after an accident; possession of an open alcoholic container; leaving the scene of an accident; driving a vehicle while suspended; no insurance; and reckless driving.
The original charges were issued by the Montana Highway Patrol on April 9 for an alleged violation occurring on Jan. 19. They reference a hit-and-run incident on 45 Sun Dance Trail in the Four Corners area.
n n n
Gallatin County issued a bench warrant for Joseph Anthony Gaston, 37, of Three Forks, on charges of no proof of insurance and driving while suspended on an Arkansas license.
He blew off a March 29 court appearance.
n n n
A Belgrade woman, Sandra Lynn Jones, 60, was stopped for going 57 mph in a 45 mph zone on Valley Center Road. The deputy’s report said she also drove over the center line and into the path of oncoming traffic. She was cited for third offense driving under the influence for having a THC concentration of 5ng or higher.
n n n
Hayden McCrea of Three Forks has a “pick up and hold” order issued by the state Department of Corrections for being on probation and having a positive test for meth.
n n n
Silver Bow County issued a bench warrant for James Daniel Wadelton. His lawyer has no idea where he is, which is a violation of his release on bail. He was arrested on charges of felony theft and possession of dangerous drugs.
That court proceeding started because he was arrested May 28 in Belgrade by the freeway at Jackrabbit and Alaska. The driver “became extremely irate and began yelling,” according to court documents.
Wadelton was driving on a suspended license and had three active arrest warrants. He also had whiskey and rifle ammunition, a violation of his probation. He was served with the three outstanding warrants, cited for second offense driving while suspended, as well as a seatbelt violation, turn signal violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His girlfriend and passenger Stormee Christine Hansen, 32, of Deer Lodge, was served a bench warrant out of Madison County, and cited for felony possession of dangerous drugs, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.