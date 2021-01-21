A Gallatin Gateway man was charged with burglary and criminal possession of dangerous drugs after being discovered at a Bozeman building under construction.
Bozeman police responded to a report of burglary at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at a building on 7th Avenue, according to court records. The owner, who had access to an onsite camera, said that a man in dark clothes with a backpack appeared to be searching through the building and was attempting to steal a computer. He said no one was supposed to be inside the building at that time.
Officers identified the man as he exited the building on the northwest side of the ground floor and took him into custody. A search revealed he was carrying a small Ziplock baggie containing a white, crystalline substance that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
The man spoke to police at the county jail following his arrest. He said he entered the building to find a place to sleep out of the cold but did not take anything. He consented to a search of his backpack, in which officers found two items that appeared to be from the building and that belonged to the construction company.
Officers also reviewed security footage from inside the building that showed the man searching through bags and property on a desk. In the video, he also appeared to place items in his pocket, according to the report..
The 40-year-old was booked into the county jail and held without bond.
•••
A Belgrade man was charged with possession of dangerous drugs following a search by police and federal officers of his home last week.
According to court records, on Jan. 14 at about 8 p.m. a Bozeman Police detective and FBI special agent assisted a state probation officer with his home visit of a probationer and her partner on 7th Street in Belgrade. During a visit-related search, the special agent located a methamphetamine pipe and a small baggie of meth inside the couple’s bedroom. Both items were chemically tested and came back positive for the drug.
The woman stated the items in the room belonged to the man. He apologized to her and accepted ownership of the contraband.
The 38-year-old man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention where he was charged and held. The items discovered during the search were recorded and taken as evidence to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
•••
A Belgrade man was charged with criminal endangerment on Jan. 14 for putting a Probation and Parole Officers at risk while he attempting to flee from her.
Two probation and parole officers saw one of their parolees at a Holiday Inn in Bozeman last Thursday night and one of them attempted to contact him, according to court documents. The man ignored the officer’s calls and entered his vehicle. The probation officer followed him to his white Honda, but the man refused to roll his window down or acknowledge her. As she was knocking on the car’s windows, he sped away. The officer said she was nearly struck by the vehicle and her foot was almost run over.
Members of the Missouri River Drug Task Force followed the man in an unmarked car to the Nelson Trailer Court in Bozeman. After pulling into a driveway, the man stopped and reversed his vehicle quickly, causing it to collide with the unmarked vehicle.
The 43-year-old man refused to exit the vehicle, and a sergeant used a window-break device to safely break the driver’s side window, remove the man, and detain him. The Probation and Parole officers searched the vehicle, collected evidence, and requested that charges be filed.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged and held without bond. The Probation and Parole officers involved also indicated they planned to place a hold on him.
•••
A Belgrade woman was charged for violating a no contact order on Saturday after disobeying repeatedly calling the protected party.
At 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call reporting the violation of no contact order, according to court documents. The caller told the deputy the court recently ordered the woman have no contact with him. He said that despite the order, the woman had called him several times that day. At his request, the man sent the officer a screenshot of his call history, which showed the woman called him five times over the course of 50 minutes.
The deputy went to the woman’s residence at Woodman Drive in Belgrade, where she stated she did not call the victim. Her phone’s call history, however, revealed that she had made six calls to the man’s phone number, including one that took place after the initial screenshots were sent. The time stamps between the two call histories were consistent.
She was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged and held on $585 bond.
•••
Police arrested a Bozeman man last weekend for criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute after they found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his Three Forks hotel room.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the Broken Spur Motel in Three Forks shortly after 11 a.m. for a reported criminal trespass in progress. The motel owner informed him a man who had rented a room failed to pay for the additional days he spent there and would not leave. The owner said he told the defendant to vacate the property and informed him he was trespassing. The man refused to go even after the owner threatened to call law enforcement.
The deputy and a Manhattan Police officer attempted to contact the man in his room at the motel. He would not open the door, so they entered the room and called out to him. The man emerged from the bathroom with an object in his right hand. The deputy ordered him to put it down and show his hands. The man did not comply, so the deputy, fearing the object was a weapon, pointed his pistol at the man and ordered him to drop the item. He dropped it and the officer handcuffed him.
The dropped item turned out to be a glass bong containing a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine. The man agreed to have the hotel room searched for illegal drugs, and police found the following items: $1,400 in $100 bills; multiple variants of amphetamine; diazepam pills; a scale; a glass bong full of a reddish substance that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine; a spoon with an
unknown residue; a plastic funnel; and a plastic baggie containing 4 grams of a substance that also tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
The officers informed the man he was under arrest and requested permission to search his vehicle for drugs, which he granted. They located a .40 caliber handgun at the base of the driver’s seat.
The man admitted to being in the possession of the methamphetamine and stated he had a supplier.
The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged and held without bond.
---
A Belgrade Man was charged last week with strangulation of a partner, second offense, for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.
{p class=”paragraph”}
A deputy from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic in progress report on Jan. 15 at a residence on MacGregor Road in Belgrade, according to court documents. A woman had called police from her neighbor's house, alleging that her partner had put his hands around her neck and hit her in the face.
{p class=”paragraph”}
The officer spoke to the woman, who told police that earlier that day had got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend over him being unfaithful online. She said that she told him she was going to take their children to her mother's house. She said he grabbed her by the neck and began strangling her to the point that she had trouble breathing and she tried to pull his hands off her neck before falling onto the floor and hitting her face on a laundry basket.
{p class=”paragraph”}
The deputy spoke to her boyfriend, who said he had verbally with the woman argued over his behavior on social media. However, he denied that anything physical occurred between them.
{p class=”paragraph”}
The 22-year-old man was placed under arrest and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged and held without bond.