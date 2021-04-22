A report of a possible drunk driver led to a Bozeman man being pulled over at the Amsterdam exit on Interstate 90 around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
According to court records, the driver, 39, was observed driving 50 mph in an 80 mph zone and swerving over the fog line. He was on felony probation, did not have insurance on his Chevy pickup, had knives on his person, and was in possession of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a glass pipe, and a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun.
He was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and a probation violation. He was held without bond in the county jail.
The county probation department put out authorization to pick up felony probationer Meghan Schroeder, 31, of Clarkston, for having alcohol at her residence, as well as various loaded shotguns and rifles. Schroeder is on probation for felony possession of dangerous drugs. Bond recommended: $100,000.
On April 14 at 5:55 p.m., Fredy Cardona Suazo, 56, of Bozeman, rear-ended another vehicle on Jackrabbit lane and Forkhorn Trail, according to court records. He was cited for having no vehicle insurance or driver’s license and violating the open container law. He told the arresting officer he had never had a license. Total appearance bond was set at $895.
It started out April 18 as a kegger in the mountains south of Bozeman in the vicinity of South19th Avenue and Cottonwood Drive. It ended with Ayden Zakary Klompien, 19, of Bozeman, being cited for eight different infractions: driving without liability insurance; a seatbelt violation; obstructing an officer; failure to give notice of an accident; reckless driving; leaving the scene of an accident; possessing intoxicating substances; and driving without a driver’s license.
According to court records, Klompien admitted to the Montana Highway Patrol officer that he had, indeed, never had a driver’s license.
This investigation started at 3:40 a.m., when officers were alerted to an unoccupied truck off the road and on its side near Derek Road and Cottonwood Road.
Klompien turned himself in the next day and admitted he fled because he was drunk, had been driving a friend’s truck, had never had a driver’s license, and was on parole.
A disagreement between two sisters at a Kendall Court address in Belgrade resulted in the Tuesday arrest of the older sister, 18, for a domestic assault that had resulted in her sister’s possible broken nose. The older sister placed the original call to 911, but it was the younger who was sent to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The older sister was charged with partner or family member assault and held at the county jail without bond. She also was served with a 72-hour restraining order.