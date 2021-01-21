HELENA (AP) — Though Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday that Montana is moving into the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, supply is still limited and shots are not available to all those who are newly eligible in Gallatin County.
Vaccine distribution in Gallatin County is still limited, meaning shots are only going to health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Elsewhere in the state, those who can receive the vaccine in the second phase are people 70 and over; those 16 to 69 with a high-risk medical condition; and Native Americans and other people of color older than 16 who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications.
“Focusing on the most vulnerable Montanans in our vaccine distribution will save lives,” Gianforte said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of our local health jurisdictions and health care workers, Montana’s most vulnerable now have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.”
Montana’s vaccine supply still depends on the federal supply and allocations, officials said. Most county health departments are asking people to make appointments for vaccines online and to monitor the websites for information on future availability.
Healthy Gallatin is awaiting more doses, and the county’s initial second-phase doses will be reserved for people 80 and older, Native Americans and other people of color.
To date, just over 9,400 Montana residents are fully vaccinated and an additional 38,400 people have received the first of two doses, health officials said.