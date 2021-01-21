Despite an order from the state’s attorney general to dismiss a case, the Gallatin City-County Board of Health joined the county’s health officer in continuing its lawsuit against the Rocking R Bar for violating a 10 p.m. closing time ordered by the board to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
At a virtual meeting Wednesday morning, the board voted 7-1 to direct County Attorney Marty Lambert to continue the case and uphold the rules. Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner was the lone vote against continuing the suit.
The vote followed public comment from four people, who urged the board to drop the suit and other health rules that were hurting businesses. They called the lawsuit “completely out of line” and said the health rule was “capricious,” “arbitrary” and there was “no science to back this up.”
Becky Franks, the board's chair, said she was in favor of continuing the case because not doing so would send the message that businesses may pick what rules they want to follow. She said she understands that tough decisions have been made by businesses, but that shouldn’t allow them to pick which rules to follow solely based on what’s best for business.
“I think it's important that when rules are set by the board of health or by the health department or by law enforcement, that those rules do need to be followed. The public doesn't get to pick and choose which ones they like best,” Franks said.
The board of health and health officer Matt Kelley sued the Rocking R Bar after it violated several times a 10 p.m. closing time ordered by the county health board to slow the spread of COVID-19. A Gallatin County judge in December granted the county a preliminary injunction, ordering the bar to comply with the health rules until March.
Last week, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen ordered Lambert to dismiss the case. Knudsen said in a news release last week that the rule “defies commonsense” and is "devastating to Montana workers and small businesses.” He said his action sends a message to reopen the state’s economy safely and “not allow overzealous local governments to hold Montana businesses and their employees hostage.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, Lambert told the board that Knudsen cited a law that gave him supervisory authority over county attorneys in the state over criminal cases, not civil cases. He said that meant Knudsen didn't have the same authority over the matter.
Skinner, the lone no vote, said that as a county commissioner he is the only person who serves on the board who is responsible and accountable to taxpayers. If damages are sought in the case, he said, that would likely come out of the county’s general fund or raise the county’s insurance rates.
Skinner said he doesn’t think pursuing the lawsuit is worth risking the county’s money.
“The only thing we’re proving is that the board of health has a lot of power, and I think we get that. I think everybody sees that now,” he said. “I don’t see any advantage of continuing the suit.”