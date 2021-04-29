It sounds great to follow the science, but the continued publicizing of this pandemic with poor information will have long-lasting consequences on the health of our nation. Certain segments of society are benefiting from the continued fear and isolation and this behavior needs to be cancelled.
I have spent most of my adult life conducting animal disease surveillance, pursuing veterinary diagnostic testing and vaccine development. Here is a veterinarian’s take.
There are consequences of continued mask wearing after immune populations have recovered from infection or are two to three weeks post full vaccination. Please don’t get me started on low-risk individuals (young people) mask wearing. It is idiotic.
The absolutely worst thing for getting this outbreak behind us is for recovered or properly immunized individuals to continue to wear a mask. All viruses change over time and it is important for our immune systems to keep up with the subtle changes in real time. The elderly and severely immune compromised individuals should continue to be cautious, but that isn’t most of the population. We are not allowing herd immunity to take place with a mask on.
Most decisions we are making during this pandemic involve only easy access to half the information. We are blessed to have two parts to our immune system, the humoral (antibodies) and cell mediated immunity. Antibodies are easy to quantify so they are frequently studied, but the cell mediated immune system, which may be more important, is expensive and difficult to measure.
The first time we are exposed to an infectious agent or immunologically relevant parts of that agent, through exposure to disease or through vaccination, the body produces an antibody response using B cells, which helps in the short term but is not sufficiently durable alone for the long-term immunity.
This first exposure, however, programs the uniqueness of that agent into T cells, which process that agent’s uniqueness and proliferates into clones of cells that reside in the body – those cells’ only function is to remember. This is called memory.
The second exposure to a dose of vaccine or disease takes advantage of this population of cells improving the second response four times the first. This is called the amnestic response. This response prevents clinical signs of disease and reduces the infectious agent shedding into the environment. We know that peak immunity occurs two to three weeks after a vaccine booster or natural exposure. If we don’t get a booster or new exposure, the disease protection will dwindle over time. Continued mask-wearing by immunized and recovered individuals will only extend the outbreak.
Follow the Science! Use your Head! Ditch the Mask!