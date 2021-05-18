Three finalists hoping to succeed Matt Kelley as Gallatin City-County health officer will be interviewed in virtual a public forum today (May 20) at 6 p.m.
According to a news release from Gallatin County, the final interviews will be conducted in public to provide transparency in the process and allow the public to weigh in on the selection.
This public forum will be held virtually using Zoom. Register as an attendee at https://bit.ly/3ocuTlJ; enter the required information and click submit. After registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail containing information about joining the webinar. You can also join by phone by calling +1-253-215-8782 and entering the Webinar ID: 912 8393 4064 and Passcode: 258167
No verbal public comments will be permitted during the interviews, but the sessions will be recorded and posted online for public viewing. Public comments about the interviews will be collected via e-mail at BOHPublicComment@gallatin.mt.gov until Wednesday, May 26, at 4 p.m.
Kelley is leaving the health department to lead a statewide public health nonprofit, the Montana Public Health Institute. His last day at county health officer will be June 6.
“As challenging and trying as the pandemic has been, I love being health officer in Gallatin County and leaving will be very difficult,” Kelley said when he announced his resignation in April.
The Montana Public Health Institute was incorporated as a Montana nonprofit in April 2020. It is part of the National Network of Public Health Institutes and aims to strengthen public health system capacity and conduct nonpartisan research into health policy and health care funding, according to the MTPHI website.
Kelley led the health department’s response to COVID-19. His local work throughout the pandemic drew praise from some health care workers and public officials and ire from others who disagreed with restrictions meant to slow the spread.
In December, protestors claiming public health directives violated their personal rights protested at Kelley’s home for about two weeks — demonstrations led by a pair of local Libertarians who have unsuccessfully run for public office.
The county Board of Health is expected to recommend a finalist to succeed Kelley. The recommendation would then be sent to the Bozeman City and Gallatin County commissions for final decisions.
There is not an exact timeline on when the next permanent health officer will be chosen. Matt Kelley’s last day as health officer is June 6. Lori Christenson will serve as interim health officer starting June 7 until the new officer is chosen.