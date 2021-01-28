In the past year, Zoom, Facetime, phone calls and visits through windows have largely replaced in-person interaction with family members and friends of residents in care facilities due to the coronavirus.
However, as COVID vaccines become available to at-risk individuals, including those working and living in such facilities, there may be increased options for interaction and visitation once more.
As of Wednesday morning, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard reported that 1,546 people in the Gallatin Valley have been fully immunized. The county also entered into Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution this week, according to Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelly. Phase 1A of the distribution included staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
In a press conference last Friday, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said that “by the end of the month nearly all residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities will have received their first vaccine and will be scheduled for a second.”
At Edgewood Memory Care, an assisted living memory care facility in Belgrade that is home to 12 residents, all the patients and staff members who opted to take the vaccine have received both of their shots. Because Edgewood’s residents are memory care patients, those who hold their powers of attorney decided for them whether or not they would receive the vaccine, Edgewood executive director Renee Keeney said.
“They (family members) were very excited about it,” Keeney said, “I think in our situation (...) it’s been harder on their families than the residents.”
Keeney said that when the pandemic began in Montana, the facility started restricting visitations. That eventually progressed to a full shutdown, and only compassionate care visits from family were allowed for residents on hospice.
All outside entertainment also was canceled, and residents were spaced further apart at meals.
“We did window visits, phone visits (and) Skype – anything to keep them connected,” Keeney said. “And we managed to keep it out of the building.”
At the assisted living facility BeeHive Homes of Belgrade, Administrator Russell Hildreth said all of the residents and staff wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination either had their first shot on Dec. 29 or will be receiving it this week when others receive their second.
Residents and their families have had to sacrifice much over the last year with only limited visitation or none at all due to the pandemic, he said, and they are optimistic the vaccine will change that.
“It has no doubt been a rough time for many and we are hopeful that vaccinations will help to facilitate the reopening process for all, improving quality of life for our residents and their families,” Hildreth said.
At Edgewood, Keeney said the facility is currently working toward a “new normal” and is looking at how to safely reintroduce family visits, the staff must learn “how to live with it and work with it,” while acknowledging both that coronavirus will be around a while and that there is a vaccine.
“We are currently starting to gradually make changes company-wide on how we’re going to handle visitation,” she said. “It’s going to be by appointment. The visitor will be wearing PPE and only allowed in certain areas.”
She also said that while Edgewood staff is unsure when it will resume outside activities, it is hoped that social activities among residents will return soon.
“We’ll still have some precautions, but group activities, getting together, that is going to start resuming sooner than later,” she said.
Last week the Gallatin City-County Board of Health voted to extend an emergency rule that allows for limited visitation at nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and senior and assisted living facilities in Gallatin County for three additional months.
Keeney said that at Edgewood, the extension of the local health rule will have little impact as they already “pretty much in line” with county policies.
“I don’t think it’ll change much of what we’re doing as a company,” she said. “We’re looking at starting up with very limited visitation. Immediate family, or two at a time with a schedule, so that we can maintain our sanitation and protect everyone.”
