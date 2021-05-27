BOZEMAN — Registration is now open for the Montana Farm to School Summit: Digging Deeper, to be held Aug. 11-12 in Helena, with early bird registration and discounts ending Monday, May 31. The conference is co-hosted by Montana State University’s Montana Team Nutrition program.
Participants will learn how schools and programs are practicing farm to school initiatives across Montana. They will examine the core elements of farm to school philosophy, which include serving local foods, cultivating school gardens, nutrition, agriculture and food education. The summit will include workshops, experiential learning and networking opportunities intended to provide inspiration, ideas and resources for everyone interested in farm to school efforts.
The summit will host presenters from across the country. A keynote speech will be delivered by Mariah Gladstone, founder of the online cooking show Indigikitchen and originally from northwest Montana, who will discuss connecting Native food sovereignty to farm to school.
All individuals interested in farm to school programs are encouraged to attend, from school personnel and vendors to parents and children. Continuing education units will be available.
According to Aubree Roth, Montana Farm to School coordinator, farm to school improves child nutrition by helping children understand and experience where their food comes from. It begins with incorporating healthy, farm-fresh food in school meals and snacks and extends to strengthening community-wide support for local farmers and children’s well-being. Additionally, the program increases opportunities for garden-based learning and agriculture education across curriculums.
By educating children and stakeholders about nutrition and Montana agriculture, farm to school fosters healthy futures, Roth said.
The cost to attend the summit varies depending on when people register. For more information and to register, visit montana.edu/mtfarmtoschool/summit.html or contact Roth at aubree.roth@montana.edu or (406) 994-5996.
This conference is hosted by Montana Team Nutrition Program, the Office of Public Institution, Montana No Kid Hungry, FoodCorps Montana, Garden City Harvest, the National Center for Appropriate Technology, Mission West Community Development Partners, the Montana Department of Agriculture, the Montana Farmers Union, the USDA Food & Nutrition Service, the Montana Food Bank Network, Eat Right Montana/Action for Healthy Kids, AERO, Helena Community Gardens, Gallatin Valley Farm to School and Helena Food Share.