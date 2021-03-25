Vaccine clinics are being held Friday in Belgrade and Manhattan schools for teachers and other staff who wish to receive COVID-19 immunizations.
Dede Frothingham, director of Student Services for Belgrade schools, said 155 district employees had signed up as of last week to receive their first vaccines. The district has over 200 doses available to administer on Friday, she said, adding that local Head Start employees have been invited to participate as well.
On the same day, a clinic will be held at Manhattan Public Schools for the district’s teachers, as well as those from Manhattan Christian School, said Superintendent Brian Ayers.
In Three Forks, 10 school employees received vaccines administered by Three Forks Clinic last Friday, said Lisa Morgan, business director.
Spencer Bellew, manager of the Osco Pharmacy in Belgrade, said the store is supplying doses of the Moderna vaccine to all the west valley districts. Osco has been receiving doses directly from the federal government just for that purpose.
“There is a big push to get teachers vaccinated,” he said Monday.
Despite the government’s priority on making vaccines available for teachers, none of the districts contacted by the Belgrade News are mandating that their employees take the shot. The decision to be vaccinated is up to each individual, but the clinics offer then a convenient option, Frothingham said.
She said some staff members, despite their eligibility for the shots, have expressed frustration over the difficulties they have encountered when attempting to schedule appointments for the vaccine through other avenues.
“There were a lot of very heartfelt thank-you’s” after the plans for Friday’s clinic were announced, Frothingham said.
Follow-up clinics for the second shots will be held at all the schools in four weeks.