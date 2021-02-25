HELENA — The Montana VA Health Care System will hold a virtual town hall this evening, Feb. 25, to provide updates about COVID-19 vaccines and their distribution.
The livestream will be held from 5-6 p.m. and can be accessed by calling (866) 478-3358 or at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall. A majority of the event will be reserved to answer veterans’ questions.
“We are grateful for the ways veterans have remained engaged with their healthcare during the pandemic and we are excited to hold vaccination events around Montana until all enrolled veterans who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are immunized,” said MTVAHCS Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman. “We understand there are many questions about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine distribution. We hope veterans attend Thursday’s virtual town hall so we can answer as many questions as possible.”
By Thursday, the agency anticipates it will have provided first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to over 5,500 Montana veterans (over 11 percent of all enrolled Montana veterans). Vaccines have been provided by the state VA health care system in 11 different locations and at 30 vaccine clinics.