Like the legendary Phoenix rising from its ashes, The Potato Festival Will Rise Again.
Well technically, the Manhattan Potato Festival seems to still be a go, with a flurry of volunteer activity since last week’s sudden announcement by the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce that it would no longer sponsor the annual event.
A new group of volunteers has come forward to make sure there’s still a Manhattan Potato Festival in this, its 35th year.
“I’ve been getting e-mails out the wazoo,” said Lori Myers, who worked for the Chamber last year and who immediately went to Facebook to volunteer to keep the festival going when she heard of the Chamber’s announcement. “Everyone says, ‘How can I help?’ I’m committed to keeping it going; that’s where we’re at.
“We’re planning to keep it as traditional and close to the traditional Potato Festival as possible. And we have NO intention of undercutting whatever the Chamber is (still) planning to do,” she added.
Last week the Manhattan Chamber announced it was paring down the original festival to just sponsor the Classic Car Show, which used to be one of the featured festival events. Some as-yet unspecified “farm fun” will be included as a salute to Manhattan’s ag roots, a Chamber official told the Belgrade News.
The Chamber’s new Classic Car show will no longer be on Broadway street, but at the Manhattan Elementary School, according to a press release from the Chamber, which also announced there would be no parade this year. The release said the car show will take place on the previously scheduled date for the Potato Festival, Aug. 21.
Myers briefly worked for the Manhattan Chamber last winter, and coordinated the town’s 2020 Christmas Stroll.
She says some 200 people are following Facebook posts about keeping the festival going, and she is receiving plenty of calls from possible volunteers and sponsors.
In an earlier interview, the Chamber said one reason it decided not to continue sponsoring the Potato Festival was that the state would be charging the town upwards of $5,000 to use Main Street, which is a state highway.
Apparently there was some sort of major miscommunication there, said Kyle Demars, maintenance chief for the Bozeman Division of the Montana Department of Transportation.
“I don’t know where that came from,” he explained. “Holy cow. We have never, ever, ever charged a town for using their own streets.”
He added that the state does have some regulations concerning picking up trash on the road after festivals and approving detour routes so semis can still make their turns, etc. He added that if the road were damaged, the permit holder would be responsible for repairs.
The new committee already has obtained its parade permit from the Montana Department of Transportation for Aug. 21, Myers said. The group also has received the Manhattan mayor’s unofficial blessing for the festival, and is waiting until the Town Council meets in May for that to be made official, she said.
How to work around whatever state COVID protocols will be in place in August are another question mark, Myers added.
The Belgrade News worked valiantly to chase down the history of the Potato Festival, even attempting to verify a rumor that its origins go back as far as a century. People even joked with us that if you asked three Manhattan residents the origins of the Potato Festival, you’ll get three or four stories. Perhaps.
It seems, though, the modern genesis of the festival might have started as Manhattan Days around 1970. When that eventually petered out and Big Sky Carvers started its summer tent sale circa 1985, a few vendors started showing up for the immensely popular event and a new – or resurrected – Potato Festival was born.
One thing was for sure: The town NEVER had an ag festival in the fall, since farmers are always busy then.
Anyone wanting to help the new Potato Festival committee can e-mail spudfest2021@yahoo.com, Myers said.