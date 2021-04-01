Gallatin County announced this week that residents are now eligible to sign-up for a waiting list for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The new process will be used to fill all appointments through the Gallatin City-County Health Department starting Thursday, according to a press release. Vaccines are also being administered by Bozeman Health and some pharmacies in the area.
A representative for the health department said the sign-up link is posted on its social media channels and website.
Everyone 16 and up will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting today under state guidelines, but in Gallatin County, many of those over 60, those with qualifying health conditions or at-risk people of color or Native Americans eligible under the 1B+ phase are still waiting for an appointment.
The county announced last week it would prioritize those in the 1B+ phase and healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and workers eligible in the 1A group while still opening up some appointments to the general public.
According to a press release, the county will e-mail “as many people as we have doses, based on their priority on the list.”
According to the department, people in the 1A or 1B+ categories will be prioritized. Everyone else will be sent a link on first-come, first-serve basis that’s based on when they signed up for the waiting list.
The health department will no longer be conducting open online appointment sign-ups itself starting April 1, but people who get contacted off the waiting list will be directed to mtreadyclinic.org for a sign-up.
The e-mails will have unique links to schedule an appointment, and are valid for 48 hours after the email is sent.
In a press release, Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley said the new sign-up process will help them prioritize clinics for higher-risk people while still opening up appointments to younger people.
While some counties in Montana, including Yellowstone County, have already opened their vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older, Gallatin County has struggled with high demand.
Appointments tend to fill quickly, and some residents have taken to traveling to Billings and elsewhere in the state where appointments are more readily available.
Kelley cautioned last week that people 16-59 should have the expectation that it will take weeks before everyone can have access to the vaccine.
During a press conference Friday, Kelley said the April 1 change in eligibility may impact demand for appointments around the state, reducing the number of open spots.
But high demand is not necessarily a bad thing, Kelley said.
“In some ways, having high demand here from a public health population health perspective, that’s a good thing that means people want a vaccine,” Kelley said. “It’s challenging right now because people are competing for that vaccine. I know people are, are looking for it all over the county and they’re looking for it outside of the county.”