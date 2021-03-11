Karen Davis is the Belgrade News’ new reporter. She’s a fifth-generation Montanan whose ancestors came to this area in 1866; she currently lives on her piece of the family homestead in Springhill.
As a veteran reporter she wrote for newspapers in the Los Angeles area before she came to her senses and moved back home. Once back in Montana, she’s reported for newspapers from Havre to Helena, garnering national awards from the Associated Press and regional awards from Sigma Delta Chi for her columns, and science and religion reporting.
When not reporting, you might find her canoeing on a Montana river or hiding out in a used bookstore.
Some of her claims to fame: her great-grandmother Emma Sheperd was the second person to join the Dry Creek Church in 1884 and her mother Emma McGuire was the valedictorian for Belgrade High, Class of 1942.