BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office made a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday to remind the general public that they will be closing the Driver’s License Office on Nov. 19 for training and have made modifications to their standard operations because of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in eastern Idaho.
The notifications provided by the courthouse also shared the changes they will be implementing to limit the amount of people waiting in person to renew their driver’s license. According to the information released, they will be asking people to stay in their cars for a short period of time to keep the in-person waiting numbers lower inside the courthouse.
The Sheriff’s Office also made comments to remind people that they can renew their licenses and license plates through the Idaho Department of Transportation’s website. It is also noted that since the state has combined the two programs, time delays to receive registrations and plates have taken longer than expected.