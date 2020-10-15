BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Elks Lodge will be having a couple of fundraisers coming up today and Saturday.
The Blackfoot D.O.E.S., the women’s auxiliary to Blackfoot Elks Lodge BPOE 1416, will be hosting the 30th annual D.O.E.S. Craft Show today and Saturday at the Elks Lodge at 123 N. Ash.
The Craft Show will feature all types of items for sale which will include fall themes, Christmas items and wreaths, Halloween items including a Halloween tree, baby items and baby shower items, hand crafted items, quilts, blankets and throw rugs, Scentsy and other merchandising items like Tupperware and the like and don’t forget that the “Sweet Shop” will be set up with all types of sweet goodies like fudge, cakes, cookies brownies, just about anything that your sweet tooth could imagine. There will also be handmade Indian jewelry and just about anything that you can imagine set up on tables and booths in the main area of the lodge.
The people sponsoring the individual booths have paid a booth fee that will all go toward the different charities the Does sponsor each year and all of the funds raised will go toward youth activities in this region, which includes Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Arco, Firth and Shelley.
Some of the funds will go toward the two scholarships that the Does sponsor each year toward the college education of two local high school graduates.
Some of the funds may be directed to other charities that the Does sponsor, but the funds will all be dispersed each year to youth organizations in the area.
PUTT FOR THE PAWS
The Lodge will be hosting their annual Putt for the Paws Halloween Miniature Golf Fundraiser to benefit the local Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue on Saturday.
Be sure to get your team of four put together and help support this fun and beneficial fundraiser that helps support the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue.
Mini golf holes will be set up at different Blackfoot local pubs. Simply get your team put together, dress up in your best Halloween costume and join in the fun.
Teams will gather at 9 a.m. at the Elks Lodge to register and pay the $100 entry fee. There will be prizes for first, second and the best team costume.
The goal is to travel to the different pubs in Blackfoot and record your score on the different holes that have been set up. Lowest score on the total of all the holes played wins.
All proceeds will go to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue.
For further information, contact your local pub or bartender or you may call Lorraine at (208) 403-5169. The tour is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will launch from the Elks Lodge at 123 N. Ash.