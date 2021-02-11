Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to give, receive, and express our love. Even though gift giving isn’t really necessary, it always gives us pleasure to think that our loved one has thought about us.
Of course, the way we express our feelings to our loved ones is crucial. There’s nothing wrong with ready-made Valentine’s gifts, but remember that showing your love can also be a simple gesture. It isn’t a cliché to express your heartfelt feelings: That’s why Valentine’s Day is such a great opportunity to write a love letter straight from your heart. Here are some of the advantages:
- Everyone can afford to write a love letter.
- A love letter prepared with infinite care could even replace a gift.
- If you still want to add a little extra, your words of love will be the perfect accompaniment for your gift.
Because they are yours alone, your loving words will go straight to the heart of your loved one. Think about it: It’s pretty rare to set down our feelings on paper. You’ll see that going back to the simple things in life is often the best way. Make Valentine’s Day an annual rendezvous with the eternal words of love!
Perhaps you’re no Shakespeare, but if you take a few moments to reflect, the one who will receive your love letter is sure to inspire a few tender words. Write them down and then look for some quotations abut love on the Web or look up some “love” words in your old dictionary. Remember that loving words don’t have to be a poem, so rhymes are not necessary.
If you’d like to give even more value to your missive, be sure to write it by hand. Surrounded as we are by e-technology, using pen and paper will give your letter its very own unique cachet. So, lovers of the world: are your pens poised?