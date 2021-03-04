Fable, folklore and facts about marten
n In Romania, marten and weasels are said to plait horses’ manes in the night, resulting in twisted and tangled manes the next morning.
n Marten furs were used in Croatia during medieval times as a form of currency. Today, that country’s currency is called the Kuna, the Croatian word for marten.
n The Ojibwe Indians of Canada have a Marten Clan or Waabizheshi Odoodeman. Clan members draw spiritual strength and guidance from wild marten, particularly their qualities of agility and determination.
n Female marten are able to postpone giving birth for more than seven months. They can remain pregnant for up to 200 days, but the fetus only begins to develop during the last 28, ending with the birth of one to five kits.
n Finnish cell phone manufacturer ‘Nokia’ derives its name from the Finnish word for marten. This reflects the fact that marten (or sable) furs were one of medieval Finland’s most valuable trading commodities.
n Marten like to crawl into car-engine compartments and chew on wiring. In 2017 ‘Marderbisse’ (marten bites) ranked as Germany’s fourth-leading cause of non-collision auto damage, with marten gnawing their way through $79 million in cables. German auto insurers now offer coverage for ‘Marderbisse’ damage.