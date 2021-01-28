Gallatin Valley Farm to School is hosting its 5th Annual Winter’s Bounty Farm to Table Feast on Friday, March 5.
This collaborative event will highlight the importance of locally sourced food and reminds everyone of the vital role restaurants, growers, and producers play in our community.
Winter’s Bounty has traditionally been an opportunity for guests to gather together and celebrate a deliciously prepared and thoughtfully curated meal from a local chef. However, our local food economy has suffered tremendous challenges with decreases in in-person dining and the resulting reduction in local producers’ purchasing. This year, participating chefs, restaurants, and caterers will create a four-course takeaway meal, highlighting locally sourced and grown ingredients. From eggs to grains, cheese, and meat, each course will celebrate local fare.
Tickets are $125 ticket, $50 of which goes directly to the restaurant or chef to employ staff and purchase ingredients from local growers and producers. $75 supports Gallatin Valley Farm to School efforts to provide more meaningful and accessible program opportunities to connect kids with local food in our community.