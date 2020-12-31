“I am what time, circumstance, history, have made of me, certainly, but I am, also, much more than that. So are we all.”
― James Baldwin, Notes of a Native Son
It’s likely that few readers of the Belgrade News will forget 2020, a year so drastically abnormal that it surely will be burned into our individual and collective memories forever.
For obvious reasons, the idea of offering readers a review of this pandemic year seemed a little silly at first. After all, everyone holding today’s newspaper has suffered in some way from the circumstances of 2020 that were beyond their control. Why would they want to be reminded of them?
But while thumbing through the pages of this year’s back issues that aren’t even yet yellow with age, we decided it was worth a look back because – well, 2020 was more than just a pandemic year. In 2020, community leaders and citizens from all walks of life rose to the challenges before them and creatively and energetically kept going. Things got done, and there was even a little fun to be had along the way.
Week after week in 2020, the Belgrade News told those stories that are worth remembering. We’ve dedicated the B section of today’s paper to revisiting some of them. (We’ve also refrained from dwelling too much on COVID.)
2020 was a pandemic year, but as James Baldwin would have said, it was much more than that.
We wish all our readers a Happy New Year! Please enjoy the 2020 Year in Review in Section B.