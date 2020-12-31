It’s not uncommon for Belgradians to experience essence of sewage every spring when temperatures in the city’s treatment lagoons start to rise, but the phenomenon lasted weeks longer than usual this year due to insufficient oxygen in two cells that went septic.
That prompted the City Council in August to authorize the emergency purchase of aeration equipment to keep it from happening again next spring.
The additional equipment was already designed into the planned upgrade and expansion of Belgrade’s sewer system, construction of which has recently begun. However, the additional aeration was scheduled to be installed at the end of the project about two years from now instead of right away.
Aroma wasn’t the only challenge associated with the wastewater treatment plant in 2020. City officials began the year knowing the planned upgrade and expansion of the facility was going to cost millions more than originally estimated, thanks to rising construction and materials costs. That was confirmed when the two bids for the project were opened in July. The council ultimately awarded a $32.9 million contract to the low bidder, Strategic Construction Solutions of Mesa, Ariz.
The expansion is expected to be completed in about two years, which will be none too soon. The current plant is operating under a variance from the state Department of Environmental Quality that allows the city to treat up to 1.25 million gallons of wastewater per day. The system was designed to handle only 903,000 gallons per day, and the DEQ permit was issued on the condition that the city remain within its discharge permit loading requirements. Building permits cannot be issued for projects expected to exceed the treatment limits of the system.
In May, the council was told the plant had enough capacity to accommodate 181 new units. Because the city is growing so quickly, the council approved a plan to allow building permits for 20 percent of the remaining capacity for infill projects and 80 percent for units in new developments.
But this fall, the Belgrade Public Works Department began to collect data about the actual amount of wastewater generated by Belgrade households in hopes of finding even more treatment capacity left in the system so that more building permits can be issued over the next couple of years. The current formula is based on the assumption that each household generates 225 gallons per day.
Public Works Director Steve Klotz said the city hopes the actual data will indicate the existing treatment plant can accommodate several hundred more dwelling units than would be allowed under the flat 225 gallons per dwelling unit calculation.