This journey began decades ago with a phone call from his brother in Georgia; later, his girlfriend saw an ad in the Bozeman Chronicle.
Now, 60 years later, Belgrade’s Del Crabtree, 80, has just retired after 60 years as a barber.
His last day cutting hair “and listening to bad jokes” was Saturday, May 29, at his Northgate Barber Shop on West Main.
To start at the beginning:
Crabtree’s brother was in the Army at Fort Benning, Ga., and suggested Del come down and go to barber school. So, he did.
“My dad ran a service station in Shawmut,” Crabtree remembered. “And kids would come by and need haircuts. That’s how I got started. They weren’t the best haircuts, but they did the job.”
At the time, he had been ranching and building fence in Two Dot and White Sulphur Springs in the winter. His brother told him it was warm in Georgia in the winter.
That was all the sweet-talking it took to get this Montana boy to Georgia.
Crabtree comes from a family of Montana homesteaders – his mother’s family homesteaded east of Judith Gap, and his father was born at a railroad siding close to Moore.
Crabtree graduated from barber school in Georgia, then his brother got called up and was part of the U.S. Army sent to the Bay of Pigs. That brother would die in 1962 in Louisiana.
Crabtree came back to Billings in 1961 and got fired. “The best thing that ever happened to me,” he said. Then his girlfriend saw an ad in the Bozeman paper, and the rest is barbering history.
He married the girlfriend, Marion, “who is still my girlfriend, even though we’re married,” he joked. They’re celebrating their 59th anniversary this week.
Crabtree, a Belgrade resident, did all of his barbering in Bozeman, until circumstances forced him to relocate to Belgrade in 2017.
He spent 32 years at the barber shop in the old IGA in Bozeman. He probably would have happily spent the rest of his career at the same place, but the family that owned the grocery store closed it down to open a new one in Dillon.
A list of the valley barbershops he’s worked at includes:
“Some 19 years at the barber shop in the basement of the First National Bank at 104 E. Main from 1962 to 1981. I was there with Larry Yale.” (First National merged in 1990 to become First Bank of Montana).
- “Then, 4½ years at TJ’s Barber Shop by Overeasy on Main Street, from 1981-1986.
- “Then 32 years at the barber shop in the old IGA store on North 7th , from 1986-2017, when it closed.
- Then Belgrade’s Northgate Barber Shop, from 2017 to 2021.
Has barbering changed in the last 60 years?
“Hairstyles have changed in big ways,” Crabtree explained. “When I started out, it was all crew tops and flat tops. Half of everything I did were flat tops, until 1968.”
What happened in 1968?
“The Beatles,” he continued. “Half of the barbershops in the country went out of business between 1968 and 1972.
“You don’t need as many barbers if guys go from getting a haircut every two weeks to every six weeks.”
So Crabtree went back to school, learned to cut longer hair. And “I still do a lot of flat tops.”
Lots?
“Lots. You’d be surprised how many barbers never learned to do a flat top.”
His customers have ranged from retired four-star admirals and Army generals “to the guys in the trenches. I love working on fellas still in the trenches. We’re just a traditional barber shop. I don’t do perms; don’t cut womens’ hair.”
His customers joke that his career has encompassed “60 years of bad jokes.” So, does Crabtree have a favorite joke?
“Not an appropriate one,” he admitted. “Joke-telling is a lost art. I’ve told a bunch, made up a few. I’ve heard bad ones; I’ve heard good ones. I’ve heard ones you can’t tell.
“Since computers came to be, it seems people don’t tell jokes anymore.”
And how many haircuts in a 60-year career? “Just one,” he joked.
Just one?
Yep. “Do one. Then one right after that one. I used to do one every 15 minutes. Now, I’m a slacker, one every 20 minutes. I do more talking than cutting.”
The Belgrade News did some math: At a cut every 15 minutes, that’s 32 a day and 160 a week for a total of 8,320 a year. A decade at that pace is 83,200 haircuts. A decade at Crabtree’s “slacker pace” of three cuts an hour is 70 a week and 3,640 a year. That’s in the neighborhood of 265,200 haircuts over 60 years.
“For the last 50 years, I could just put it in auto-drive. You still got the cut, but you got an awful lot of talk.”
Crabtree’s shop gets five-star reviews on Facebook, as a “moment in time. A traditional cut by barbers who know what they are doing.”
Not all of the cut hair ends up on the floor. Crabtree has a “scalp” wall on one wall of the shop. What’s that about?
“Over the years, longer hair came in and every once in a while, someone would come in and say, ‘I want my hair cut off.’ One guy, he didn’t want it (after it was cut off) so I said ‘Good’ and put it on the wall.”
The shop will continue on without Crabtree. In 2009, Chris Gibson started to work for Crabtree, then became Crabtree’s partner, and finally bought him out so he could retire.
“Chris’ son Wesley went to barber school in Boise, and we hired a woman, Kendra, two years ago. She’ll be back full time in June. and then this will be a three-chair shop,” Crabtree said.
“As for the barbering, it’s all been good memories. I love it. It’s been an education.”
What will retirement bring? “I’m just staying put with my wife. It just needed to be done.”