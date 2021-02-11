For Emily Dickerson it was far from love at first sight when she first came to Montana last year.
“It was very cold and I didn’t know anyone, and then COVID hit,” she said. “I wasn’t a big fan of Montana at first, but as the year went on I met people and it warmed up. And I warmed up to Montana.”
A native of Texas, Dickerson had never been to the state before, but was looking to get out of her comfort zone and wanted to do a year of service upon graduating from the University of North Texas. When she learned of the Montana State Parks AmeriCorps program from an advisor at school, she thought it sounded like the right fit.
“All of my skills sort of aligned with this program, so that was great,” she said. “Plus I’ve always wanted to work in parks. It’s something (I’m) passionate about.”
Since that time, she said she’s come to love Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park, where she works as one of two AmeriCorps volunteers and has just begun her second term of service.
Dickerson is one of 20 full-time participants providing service at nearly 30 state parks across Montana. The federally funded program requires a 10-month work commitment from January through November.
Since the program started in 2012, AmeriCorps members have provided 140,000 hours of service to improve over 4,000 acres of Montana parks.
Their responsibilities include community outreach, event planning, trail maintenance, and recruiting and managing volunteers, and they spend time both in the office and outdoors. Though their tasks and projects may vary based on the individual park, AmeriCorps Coordinator Seth Shteir said everything they do benefits the park and its guests.
“Whether it is repairing a popular trail at Makoshika State Park or teaching school-age children about forest ecology at Flathead Lake or giving a campfire program about bats at Lewis and Clark Caverns, Montana State Parks AmeriCorps members’ projects directly improve visitor experience,” he said.
Missouri Headwaters State Park Manager Dave Andrus said he has enjoyed having Americorps volunteers assist him and his staff over the years.
“We’re fighting our budget and (a) staff shortage, so having the extra pair of hands around is really beneficial,” Andrus said. “They’re a real big help, especially when we get real busy in the summer.”
Program participants vary from college graduates to those at the end of their working career, but Andrus said those who get the most from the program tend to be self-motivated individuals.
“They can kind of take a hold of the program, and run with it, looking for opportunities they can profit from and take advantage of.”
Shteir said that those seeking to make lasting contributions on public lands and with a curiosity about the area are good candidates for the program.
“I really think (this program is geared towards) somebody with a passion for service, for serving the community, somebody who wants to learn about our state park service and somebody who would enjoy exploring the wonders of Montana’s state parks.”
The program also offers participants the chance to develop a deep understanding of park management. Andrus said that he has seen several members go on to seek advanced degrees or pursue jobs in government service.
“They get a taste of what it’s like to protect their resources and manage state or public lands,” he said.
Dickerson said she appreciates that “you’re meant to learn skills” as part of the AmeriCorps program, and her time at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park has helped introduce her to a potential career path.
“I had never considered having outdoor educator/naturalist as a job,” she said. “(But) I love it so I think I’m definitely going to pursue that in the future.”
An additional benefit of the program is that members and staff often become “like a family” and do social outings together, Andrus said.
“Another neat thing that seems to happen at this park is they really become a part of the team,” he said.
Native Montanan Pat Wise is the current AmeriCorps volunteer at Missouri Headwaters and Madison Buffalo Jump State Parks, making good on her long-held desire to do a service year.
She recently retired from her job as deputy director for the Montana Department of Transportation in Helena, which has given her the time to pursue an opportunity to “improve the (parks) system a little bit and give back where I can.”
“I always felt like it would be nice to do some public service work at some point in my career,” Wise said. “At the end of my career that came to my mind again that it would be nice to do something to give back to the community.”
A belief in public service seems to be the common factor for program participants, regardless of which state they came from or their age.
“We’re here because we really want to give and put the best of ourselves forward,” Dickerson said.
Although many events, tours and school visits were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the Missouri Headwaters, Madison Buffalo Jump and Lewis and Clark Caverns state parks plan to continue providing educational opportunities and engaging with the public in 2021, both virtually and in person when possible.
“We’re having to be really flexible with COVID, but we’re still trying to get people learning about nature and coming out to the park safely,” Dickerson said.
Shteir said the pandemic has posed unique challenges for AmeriCorps members, but that they’ve shown determination and resolve in the face of it.
“There’s an AmeriCorps pledge that they take: ‘Faced with adversity I will persevere,’” he said. “The COVID crisis has definitely shown us what adversity is, but our members have been able to persevere.”