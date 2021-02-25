The City of Three Forks is accepting applicants for a vacant City Council seat after Councilwoman Erin Schattauer resigned her position this week because she is moving out of the city.
Schattauer, who was elected to a four-year term that began in January 2020, told the Belgrade News that her family will be relocating to Helena due to circumstances that have changed due to COVID.
“I am grateful for the time that I was able to serve the community,” Schattauer said. “Three Forks is an amazing place and such a wonderful place to raise a family. It’s been an honor to be able to serve and do my part.”
Mayor Sean Gifford lauded Schattauer’s contributions to the city and said she will be missed.
“I think she was a great councilwoman and the city’s going to miss having her as an advocate on the City Council,” Gifford said. “She was really good at what she did.”
The council will select a citizen to fill the vacant seat on March 23. Interested candidates need to submit a letter of interest to the city clerk. Every resident of the city who is 18 years of age or older and a qualified elector in the state of Montana is eligible to hold the office. The person filling the vacancy will be subject to election in November for the remainder of the unexpired term.
Schattauer, who moved to Three Forks in 2017, said she strongly encourages interested citizens to consider serving on the council.
“Serving in this capacity can oftentimes be intimidating because you think you might not know enough or you’re not prepared in some way,” she said. “It’s important for people to understand that there are resources available and everyone’s learning everything all the time.”
Gifford stressed that upcoming City Council decisions will be pivotal in the near future.
“I hope there are a lot of people interested in serving. With new flood mapping coming out, it is a critical time for the city,” he said, referring to draft flood maps will change floodplain and floodway designations in the city once they are published.
“It think the next year or so for the city of Three Forks will determine the foreseeable future when it comes to development and economic development,” Gifford added.
For more information about applying for the vacant position, call City Hall at 285-3431, or visit the city website at https://www.threeforksmontana.us/