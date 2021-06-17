Further reading Jun 17, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FURTHER READINGRead Attorney General Knudsen’s binding opinion in critical race theory at https://dojmt.gov/attorney-general-knudsen-issues-binding-opinion-on-critical-race-theory/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Knudsen Race Opinion Reading Theory Read Recommended for you COVID-19 Updates Trending This Week Cops & Courts: Drunks & domestics keep local officers hopping Charge filed in BHS lockdown Gallatin Valley continues hot play at home Gallatin Valley finishes unbeaten at Havre Jamboree Belgrade amends Growth Policy Latest E-Edition Belgrade News Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.