Heat things up this February by planning a Valentine’s Day celebration that’s sure to indulge your epicurean sensibilities. It’s easy: combine a variety of sensual experiences to awaken your senses—and your partner’s—from head to toe!
1. Sight
At home, try putting on an impromptu lingerie fashion show or a burlesque-inspired striptease. Dare to show off and dazzle your partner! You could also go to the circus, catch a dance performance, attend an art exhibition or immerse yourself in a 3-D movie. Your eyes will sparkle with pleasure!
2. Hearing
Put on a hot blues playlist, have your lover read you a sexy short story or treat yourselves to a concert date to excite your eardrums while you celebrate your love.
3. Touch
Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to stock up on kisses, cuddles and hugs. Wear fabrics like leather, vinyl, lace, silk, satin and velvet to create a tantalizing tactile experience.
4. Smell
Surround yourself with the heady, alluring aromas of massage oils and candles, or enjoy a nice long soak in a scented bubble bath. Vanilla, patchouli, rose, sandalwood, neroli, ylang-ylang and jasmine, among other fragrances, are all thought to have aphrodisiac properties.
5. Taste
Let your taste buds celebrate Valentine’s Day too! Indulge in some crisp champagne, fine chocolate, decadent dessert, exquisite cheeses, artisan charcuteries, fresh seafood or whichever palate-pleasing treat you prefer. Here’s to a delightful celebration!