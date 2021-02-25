Hunting and fishing licenses for 2021 will go on sale March 1, the same day that information for the 2021 special deer and elk permits will be available and hunters can begin applying for moose, sheep, goat, bison, deer B, elk B, and antelope. It is necessary to purchase pre-requisite licenses – i.e., conservation, base hunting, general deer, and/or general elk, depending on the permits or licenses being applied for. Licenses are available for purchase at any license provider, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks offices, and online.
Please visit fwp.mt.gov/hunt for more information.