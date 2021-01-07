1. Dark-eyed Junco.
The Dark-eyed Junco (Junco hyemalis) is such a popular winter bird that John J. Audubon called it the "little Snow-bird, which, in America, is cherished as the Robin is in Europe." The junco is common across the continental United States, and in winters it is particularly visible in residential areas as the species forages for food at feeders, in yards, and on berries. It likes patchy woods, particularly evergreens, but bushes too. The colors of the plumage vary geographically, though Gallatin County gets flocks of mixed subspecies. The closely grouped Oregon, Mountain and Shufeldt subspecies have a sharp contrast between the dark head and brown back. In addition to those three subspecies, the slate-colored and the pink-sided juncos have been seen in the county.
This image is Plate 13 of John J. Audubon's Birds of America.
Used by permission, the image is from https://www.audubon.org/birds-of-america/snow-bird/
2. American Dipper
The American Dipper (Cinclus mexicanus) is still often referred to by the name that John J. Audubon used: the water ouzel. Swimming and diving underwater, it is the only aquatic songbird in North America. The dipper lives year round near fast-moving creeks and streams in the Mountain West, from Mexico to Alaska, and from Ousel Falls in southern Montana to Ousel Peak in northern Montana. It feeds off aquatic insect larvae. "The Ouzel sings on through all the seasons and every kind of storm," said the naturalist John Muir, and "his mellow, fluty voice is ever tuned to downright gladness." The bird is sooty, slate, or gray in color, but along a tree-shaded creek the bird appears black.