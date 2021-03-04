Gale

Belgrade Community Library

www.belgradelibrary.org

(406) 388-4346

The library board will meet March 23 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.

n Current Library Open Hours

Open door hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

n Vulnerable, Immunocompromised Person (VIP) Hour: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

n Curbside and reference hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

n Homebound but still want your library materials? We can mail up to two items per week to you if you are self-isolating, quarantining, or otherwise unable to get to the library. If you’re interested in using this service please call us to get everything started. You’ll need a permanent library card, a mailing address in Gallatin County, and less than $10 in library fines.

n One Book Belgrade 2021

Second annual community read featuring the first Sean Stranahan novel by Bozeman author Keith McCafferty: The Royal Wulff Murders

n March Tie-In Events:

March 4, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom: History of Angling & Tales of a Traveling Librarian Angler with Special Collections Librarian James Thull

March 11, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Revealing the Science Behind Whirling Disease with Leah Elwell

Kid’s Art with Bozeman Art Museum: Sign up opens March 1 until full for children in Grades K-6. Kits available for pickup March 9. Virtual Show-and-Tell March 18 at 11 a.m.

Paint a Royal Wulff with Wendy Marquis: Sign up opens March 1 until full. Kits available for pickup March 11. Two virtual walk-throughs: One on March 17 from 6-8 p.m., and another March 18 from 2-4 p.m. “Canvas” generously provided by Montana Reclaimed Lumber.

March 25, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Author Presentation and Q&A Event with Keith McCafferty

Ongoing book discussion on the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages!

All events generously sponsored by Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware. More information and event registration links available at belgradelibrary.org/one-book-belgrade

Prizes for participating in the community read and attending programs include book packs and gift certificates to Country Bookshelf, gift certificates to Belgrade restaurants, a two-hour, two-person walk-wade fly fishing trip, and our grand prize of a two-person full day river float/fly fishing trip with Gallatin River Guides!

Adult Services

n Free Tax Preparation at the Library! Through April 7 by Appointment Only

HRDC will be at the library doing taxes by appointment ONLY through April 7 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. These appointments are available on a first-call/text first-served basis by calling or texting HRDC at (406) 585-4848. If Belgrade isn’t the most convenient location, or if the times available don’t work for your schedule, HRDC will work with you to schedule at one of their many other locations offering tax preparation.

Appointments will be from 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through April 7.

n BMAB Book Club, March 15 from 2-3 p.m., via Zoom

The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session will feature Young Men and Fire by Norman MacLean! Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for the Zoom link.

n 4th Thursday Book Club, March 18 (one week early) from 6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom

The group will be discussing The Royal Wulff Murders by Keith McCafferty. Copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting one week early to accommodate the author event on March 25. Meeting via Zoom. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for the link.

Youth Services

n “Get Hooked On a Book” Winter Reading Program

Register online through the ReadSquared app or come by the library to pick up a paper tracking form to participate in the 2020-2021 Winter Reading Program. Incentives provided for participating for all ages! Generously sponsored by the Belgrade Community Library Foundation. More information at belgradelibrary.org/winter-reading/

n Family Storytime

The library is offering a hybrid storytime where participants can sign up for a take home craft that accompanies a virtual storytime. Sign-ups open every Friday for the following week. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.

n Building a Learner

Take home kit focusing on early literacy, shared reading, and school readiness. Sign up online at belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner. Participants will receive a free book along with an informational handout. To receive a kit you must be a primary caregiver for a child who is 4 years old or younger.

n Kid’s Art with Bozeman Art Museum

As a tie-in event for One Book Belgrade, Bozeman Art Museum will be back with art for kids in grades K-6! Sign up opens March 1 until full. Kits available for pickup at the library March 9. Schedule Change Virtual show and tell on March 18 at 11 a.m. Registration and more information: belgradelibrary.org/one-book-belgrade

n Teen Advisory Group Mad Libs Mayhem, March 16 from 5:30-6:45

TAG presents “Mad Libs Mayhem.” Teens ages 12-18 (grades 6-12) are welcome to participate in this interactive event, where they will be able to complete and create different Mad Libs based on pop culture themes and classic literature. More information is available at belgradelibrary.org/tag

New Titles Picture and Board Books

Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Pena

Bubbles: A Narwhal and Jelly board book by Ben Clanton

Understanding the Path to Citizenship by Kremena Spengler

Chick Chat by Janie Bynum

Ten Beautiful Things by Molly Griffin

I’m Not Just a Scribble by Diane Alber

Red Beets, Yellow Peeps by Linda Miller

Juvenile Fiction

The Sea in Winter by Christine Day

The Total Eclipse of Nestor Lopez by Adrianna Cuevas

Show Me a Ssign by Ann LeZotte

Slime for Dinner by Geronimo Stilton

Wallace the Brave by Will Henry

The Tower of Nero by Rick Riordan

YA Fiction

Admission by Julie Buxbaum

Winterkeep by Kristin Cashore

Game Changer by Neal Shusterman

Wayward Son by Rainbow Rowell

Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas

Thirsty Mermaids by Kat Leyh

A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Namey

Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction

Astronauts: Women on the Final Frontier by Jim Ottaviani

All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team by Christina Soontornvat

Generation Brave: The Gen Z Kids Who Are Changing the World by Kate Alexander

Vincent’s Starry Night and Other Stories: A Children’s History of Art by Michael Bird

You’re Invited to a Moth Ball: A Nighttime Insect Celebration by Loree Burns

Hard-Boiled Bugs for Breakfast: and Other Tasty Poems by Jack Prelutsky

Frogs by Gail Gibbons

Audiobooks

Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo (YA)

The Lotterys Plus One by Emma Donoghue (J)

Magic’s Most Wanted by Tyler Whitesides (J)

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

The Friendship List by Susan Mallery

Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age by Sanjay Gupta

Neighbors by Danielle Steel

Non-Fiction

Heaven’s Truth: The Parallels Between the Bible and the Near-Death Experience by Jay Spillers

Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019

Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May

Niksen: Embracing the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing by Olga Mecking

Practical Pottery by Jon Schmidt

Unsinkable: Five Men and the Indomitable Run of the USS Plunkett by James Sullivan

Guinness World Records 2021

Fiction

Walking with Mustangs and Other Wild Animal Tales by Lloyd Shanks

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

Skeleton Key by Piers Anthony

Hope, Faith & A Corpse by Laura Walker

Daughters of Darkness by Sally Spencer

Waiting for the Night Song by Julie Dalton

Outsider Rules by Roger Fleming

Large Print

Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride from Hell by Thomas Clavin

Deadly Deceit by Natalie Walker

Miss Janie’s Girls by Carolyn Brown

142 Ostriches by April Davila

Against the Loveless World by Susan Abulhawa

Piecing it all Together by Leslie Gould

Planted with a Purpose: God Turns Pressure into Power by T.D. Jakes

DVDs

Blindspot Season 5

Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin

Cobra Kai Seasons 1 & 2

Mulan

Tenet

Homeland Season 6

Love and Monsters

More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!

Tags