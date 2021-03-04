The library board will meet March 23 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
n Current Library Open Hours
Open door hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
n Vulnerable, Immunocompromised Person (VIP) Hour: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.-10 a.m.
n Curbside and reference hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
n Homebound but still want your library materials? We can mail up to two items per week to you if you are self-isolating, quarantining, or otherwise unable to get to the library. If you’re interested in using this service please call us to get everything started. You’ll need a permanent library card, a mailing address in Gallatin County, and less than $10 in library fines.
n One Book Belgrade 2021
Second annual community read featuring the first Sean Stranahan novel by Bozeman author Keith McCafferty: The Royal Wulff Murders
n March Tie-In Events:
March 4, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom: History of Angling & Tales of a Traveling Librarian Angler with Special Collections Librarian James Thull
March 11, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Revealing the Science Behind Whirling Disease with Leah Elwell
Kid’s Art with Bozeman Art Museum: Sign up opens March 1 until full for children in Grades K-6. Kits available for pickup March 9. Virtual Show-and-Tell March 18 at 11 a.m.
Paint a Royal Wulff with Wendy Marquis: Sign up opens March 1 until full. Kits available for pickup March 11. Two virtual walk-throughs: One on March 17 from 6-8 p.m., and another March 18 from 2-4 p.m. “Canvas” generously provided by Montana Reclaimed Lumber.
March 25, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Author Presentation and Q&A Event with Keith McCafferty
Ongoing book discussion on the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages!
All events generously sponsored by Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware. More information and event registration links available at belgradelibrary.org/one-book-belgrade
Prizes for participating in the community read and attending programs include book packs and gift certificates to Country Bookshelf, gift certificates to Belgrade restaurants, a two-hour, two-person walk-wade fly fishing trip, and our grand prize of a two-person full day river float/fly fishing trip with Gallatin River Guides!
Adult Services
n Free Tax Preparation at the Library! Through April 7 by Appointment Only
HRDC will be at the library doing taxes by appointment ONLY through April 7 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. These appointments are available on a first-call/text first-served basis by calling or texting HRDC at (406) 585-4848. If Belgrade isn’t the most convenient location, or if the times available don’t work for your schedule, HRDC will work with you to schedule at one of their many other locations offering tax preparation.
Appointments will be from 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through April 7.
n BMAB Book Club, March 15 from 2-3 p.m., via Zoom
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session will feature Young Men and Fire by Norman MacLean! Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for the Zoom link.
n 4th Thursday Book Club, March 18 (one week early) from 6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom
The group will be discussing The Royal Wulff Murders by Keith McCafferty. Copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting one week early to accommodate the author event on March 25. Meeting via Zoom. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for the link.
Youth Services
n “Get Hooked On a Book” Winter Reading Program
Register online through the ReadSquared app or come by the library to pick up a paper tracking form to participate in the 2020-2021 Winter Reading Program. Incentives provided for participating for all ages! Generously sponsored by the Belgrade Community Library Foundation. More information at belgradelibrary.org/winter-reading/
n Family Storytime
The library is offering a hybrid storytime where participants can sign up for a take home craft that accompanies a virtual storytime. Sign-ups open every Friday for the following week. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
n Building a Learner
Take home kit focusing on early literacy, shared reading, and school readiness. Sign up online at belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner. Participants will receive a free book along with an informational handout. To receive a kit you must be a primary caregiver for a child who is 4 years old or younger.
n Kid’s Art with Bozeman Art Museum
As a tie-in event for One Book Belgrade, Bozeman Art Museum will be back with art for kids in grades K-6! Sign up opens March 1 until full. Kits available for pickup at the library March 9. Schedule Change Virtual show and tell on March 18 at 11 a.m. Registration and more information: belgradelibrary.org/one-book-belgrade
n Teen Advisory Group Mad Libs Mayhem, March 16 from 5:30-6:45
TAG presents “Mad Libs Mayhem.” Teens ages 12-18 (grades 6-12) are welcome to participate in this interactive event, where they will be able to complete and create different Mad Libs based on pop culture themes and classic literature. More information is available at belgradelibrary.org/tag
New Titles Picture and Board Books
Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Pena
Bubbles: A Narwhal and Jelly board book by Ben Clanton
Understanding the Path to Citizenship by Kremena Spengler
Chick Chat by Janie Bynum
Ten Beautiful Things by Molly Griffin
I’m Not Just a Scribble by Diane Alber
Red Beets, Yellow Peeps by Linda Miller
Juvenile Fiction
The Sea in Winter by Christine Day
The Total Eclipse of Nestor Lopez by Adrianna Cuevas
Show Me a Ssign by Ann LeZotte
Slime for Dinner by Geronimo Stilton
Wallace the Brave by Will Henry
The Tower of Nero by Rick Riordan
YA Fiction
Admission by Julie Buxbaum
Winterkeep by Kristin Cashore
Game Changer by Neal Shusterman
Wayward Son by Rainbow Rowell
Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas
Thirsty Mermaids by Kat Leyh
A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Namey
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
Astronauts: Women on the Final Frontier by Jim Ottaviani
All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team by Christina Soontornvat
Generation Brave: The Gen Z Kids Who Are Changing the World by Kate Alexander
Vincent’s Starry Night and Other Stories: A Children’s History of Art by Michael Bird
You’re Invited to a Moth Ball: A Nighttime Insect Celebration by Loree Burns
Hard-Boiled Bugs for Breakfast: and Other Tasty Poems by Jack Prelutsky
Frogs by Gail Gibbons
Audiobooks
Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo (YA)
The Lotterys Plus One by Emma Donoghue (J)
Magic’s Most Wanted by Tyler Whitesides (J)
Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey
The Friendship List by Susan Mallery
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age by Sanjay Gupta
Neighbors by Danielle Steel
Non-Fiction
Heaven’s Truth: The Parallels Between the Bible and the Near-Death Experience by Jay Spillers
Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019
Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May
Niksen: Embracing the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing by Olga Mecking
Practical Pottery by Jon Schmidt
Unsinkable: Five Men and the Indomitable Run of the USS Plunkett by James Sullivan
Guinness World Records 2021
Fiction
Walking with Mustangs and Other Wild Animal Tales by Lloyd Shanks
Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart
Skeleton Key by Piers Anthony
Hope, Faith & A Corpse by Laura Walker
Daughters of Darkness by Sally Spencer
Waiting for the Night Song by Julie Dalton
Outsider Rules by Roger Fleming
Large Print
Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride from Hell by Thomas Clavin
Deadly Deceit by Natalie Walker
Miss Janie’s Girls by Carolyn Brown
142 Ostriches by April Davila
Against the Loveless World by Susan Abulhawa
Piecing it all Together by Leslie Gould
Planted with a Purpose: God Turns Pressure into Power by T.D. Jakes
DVDs
Blindspot Season 5
Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin
Cobra Kai Seasons 1 & 2
Mulan
Tenet
Homeland Season 6
Love and Monsters
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!