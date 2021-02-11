Couples who have spent more than a few Valentine’s Days together needn’t feel that celebrating Feb. 14 is a redundant, meaningless routine. This day of love deserves to be thought of as an important moment in the life of every couple, a mythical date to recall and celebrate the love they feel for each other.
Yes, it is still important is to spend time together and highlight the event with a small gift or some tender written words. Showing your partner that you are thinking of him or her is what is most important, and giving a gift is often the easiest way to do that. However, a gift doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. A handwritten letter, a framed photograph, a small heart-shaped decoration, an “I love you” written on the bathroom mirror for your loved to see in the morning: these are just a few of the gestures that can demonstrate your love and the importance you give your partner in your life.
You might decide to treat yourselves to a shared gift rather than two separate ones. You’ll have to decide together on what would please both of you, whether it’s a designer item to enhance your home, a new kitchen accessory, or a romantic evening out. You might even want to treat yourselves to a night at a hotel or a country inn, even if it’s close to home. The change of scenery will add a touch of excitement to your evening and bring you closer together.