BOZEMAN — In the latest chapter of Montana State University sending a radiation-tolerant computer technology to the moon for testing, the MSU payload has been scheduled for a summer 2023 launch, likely aboard a SpaceX rocket.
The MSU team's Rubik's Cube-sized experiment, called RadPC, was one of 12 science and technology payloads that won a coveted spot in 2019 to journey to the lunar surface as part of NASA's Artemis program. Now the MSU team knows which lunar lander they've been assigned to, and the launch date has lent a new urgency to the project, according to Brock LaMeres, professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in MSU's Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering.
"We were doing prototyping and testing, and then overnight this announcement changed everything," said LaMeres, who is leading the MSU project. "It's exciting because all of a sudden we're scheduling meetings with upper-level NASA people to lay out the schedule for everything that has to happen before launch."
LaMeres started developing the RadPC technology more than a decade ago as an innovative way for space computers to handle the radiation of outer space. Prototypes have been tested on high-altitude helium balloons, aboard the International Space Station and on two small satellites orbiting Earth. In a self-contained unit on the lunar lander, RadPC's task will be to show that it can withstand the high-energy radiation particles emitted by the sun and other celestial bodies. Success would mark one of the final steps before the technology could be widely used in satellites and spacecraft, LaMeres said.
Because of the unique requirements of flying a payload to the moon on the NASA-contracted spacecraft, the mission is by far the most rigorous the MSU researchers have faced, according to LaMeres. His team must fine-tune the prototype and deliver it within roughly a year, leaving an additional year for intensive testing to ensure the payload can survive the trip to the moon and then the harsh conditions it will encounter there.
"My lab is packed with students who are working on this," LaMeres said. Since its inception, the project has involved 62 undergraduates, 17 graduate students and nearly a dozen faculty, including staff engineers in the Space Science and Engineering Laboratory housed in the Department of Physics in MSU's College of Letters and Science.
RadPC works by combining multiple ordinary computer processors with innovative software that creates on-the-fly redundancy, allowing computations to continue even if a radiation particle strikes and disrupts the computer's sensitive memory. That's in contrast to traditional space computers that use oversized circuitry made of special materials, making them more costly and cumbersome.
The latest MSU prototype will be bolted to the side of a lander called Blue Ghost that's being developed by Texas-based Firefly Aerospace. As part of the Artemis program, which aims to establish a human presence on the moon in 2024 as a step toward a manned mission to Mars, NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services project makes use of multiple landers developed by private companies. The 2023 mission serves as a demonstration of the commercial landers while also providing opportunities for science. Firefly Aerospace will likely contract with Elon Musk's SpaceX for the launch, LaMeres said.
MSU received a NASA grant of $1.6 million to fund the project, adding to $3.4 million in prior funding for testing and refining the concept.