BOZEMAN — Montana State University was recently ranked among the top 100 public universities for research and development expenditures by the National Science Foundation.
In the most recent NSF Higher Education Research and Development Survey, MSU was listed 93rd among all public universities in the U.S., with a reported $154 million in total research expenditures for the fiscal year that ended in June 2019. MSU moved up from the 101st spot in the previous NSF survey.
“I’m thrilled to see this jump in the HERD rankings because it reflects the hard work of many talented faculty and researchers on our campus,” said Jason Carter, vice president for Research, Economic Development and Graduate Education at MSU. “We truly have world-class scholars, and the credit belongs to their collective efforts.”
The NSF HERD survey collects information on research and development expenditures by field of research and source of funds and also gathers information on types of research, expenses and headcounts of research and development personnel. The survey is an annual census of institutions that expended at least $150,000 in research and development in the fiscal year. The survey, which collected its data in 2020, reports expenditures for the previous fiscal year.
According to Carter, the survey is the gold standard for tracking university research expenditures in the U.S. and serves as one of the key publicly available resources by which Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education are determined. MSU is classified as R1 in the Carnegie Classification for “very high research activity,” making it one of only 131 universities nationwide in that category and the only one in the five-state region of Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and the Dakotas. MSU is also one of only two institutions nationally to also be classified as both R1 and Very High Undergraduate Enrollment.
Carter noted that MSU’s latest rank leapfrogged three universities the Montana University System has acknowledged as benchmarks institutions for MSU — North Dakota State, University of Nevada Reno and University of Alaska — making MSU university the largest HERD-ranked research program in the five-state region.
“MSU research is something to take pride in and is one of the many contributing factors to why we recruit such great students,” he said.
For seven years in a row, MSU’s research expenditures have topped $100 million. In 2019-20, 585 faculty and professional staff served as principal investigators or co-investigators on grant projects, with a total of 1,268 grant proposals submitted over the past year.
During the past year, four undergraduates involved with MSU research won the prestigious Goldwater Scholarship, the nation’s premier scholarship for undergraduates studying math, natural sciences and engineering, bringing MSU’s total number of Goldwater winners to 78. Three MSU engineering alumni drew upon their undergraduate research experiences to win NSF Graduate Research Fellowships. Numerous MSU graduate students and postdoctoral researchers won prestigious awards, including the Parker B. Francis Fellowship, NIH Ruth L. Kirschstein Postdoctoral Individual National Research Service Award and Burroughs Wellcome Fund fellowship.
Carter noted that it is important to put the rank in context. “The upward trajectory of MSU is more important than an overall rank. People want to be part of something on the move and Montana State is on the move,” Carter said.