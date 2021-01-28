BOZEMAN — High school students across the state of Montana are invited to register for free mathematics contests set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Both contests are hosted by Montana State University and will be held virtually.
The American Mathematics Competition 10 and 12 contests, hosted by the Science Math Resource Center in MSU’s College of Education, Health and Human Development, are part of the American Mathematics Competition series developed by the Mathematical Association of America. The series provides an opportunity for students to develop positive attitudes toward analytical thinking and mathematics that can assist in future careers. Students apply classroom skills to problem-solving challenges in a competitive atmosphere.
The American Mathematics Competition 10 exam covers the high school curriculum through grade 10. American Mathematics Competition 12 covers the high school curriculum, including trigonometry, advanced algebra and advanced geometry, but excluding calculus. Both are 25-question, 75-minute tests.
The 10/12 A test will be given Feb. 4 and the 10/12 B test will be given Feb. 10. Both the A and the B versions have the same number of questions, the same scoring and the same rules for administration. Each version has a distinct set of questions, although the two examinations are designed to be equal in difficulty and distribution of topics. Students may register for either or both contests.
Registration is free and open until spots are filled. Students up through 10th grade and under 17 1/2 years old on the day of the competition are eligible to participate in American Mathematics Competition 10; students up through 12th grade and under 19 1/2 years old can participate in American Mathematics Competition 12.
New this year, the Mathematical Association of America will recognize the 20 top-scoring young women in the U.S. with a $1,000 scholarship and the 580 top-scoring women with certificates of excellence.
Students must follow several procedures to ensure academic integrity in the virtual environment, including being proctored by Science Math Resource Center staff during the competition. Students must have a computer with a webcam and reliable internet access to compete.
The registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 1. For more information, visit montana.edu/smrc and look for American Mathematics Contest or at facebook.com/msusmrc.