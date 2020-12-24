New SRO shows connects with kids
Officer Stovall visits our classroom every time he comes to Ridge View. He usually is able to visit once every week or two. He walks throughout the building and outside to be a positive presence in our school.
On one visit it happened to be Ryder’s 8th birthday, so Officer Stovall asked him what kind of treat he’d like. Ryder said he would like doughnuts and guess what? The next day Officer Stovall met us on the playground to tell me he left doughnuts on Ryder’s desk for the entire class. He couldn’t stay, but boy, were we surprised! Of course, this initiated a lesson in letter writing, so we all made our own snowman thank-you cards for him. We were able to do art (a snowman), and practice penmanship and letter writing.
I asked him if he would be able to read a Christmas story to my class so we scheduled Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. He read Bear Stays Up for Christmas by Karma Wilson. After the story, he surprised the kids with their own “Belgrade Junior Police Officer Badge” stickers.
Officer Stovall is an amazing, incredible, kind, and caring police officer, and I appreciate ALL he does for our community!