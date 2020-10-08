Two young candidates are vying to represent citizens of House District 68, a seat held by Republican Bruce Grubbs since 2017.
Caleb Hinkle, 28, who beat Grubbs for the Republican nomination in the June primary, is no stranger to the political process. He studied political science and history at Montana State University, served for a time as a field representative for Montana Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte, and worked as a staffer in the Montana Senate during the past two legislative sessions.
Democrat Emily Brosten, 29, says she was motivated to run for office because she sees a need for more representation of working people in state government. She stresses collaboration and communication as essential skills she will bring to the process if she is elected.
“We see a lot of partisanship on a state and national level,” says Brosten, who says that she decided to go into politics after talking with community leaders and neighbors about current issues facing Gallatin County and the state.
Brosten says the top issues she hears about during those conversations are the lack of infrastructure and affordable housing in the community. She says she believes supporting a strong educational system is the answer.
“In developing competitive education, it allows people to continue living and working
here,” she says. “I advocate policies that support increased state funding that goes towards pre-K education and alternatives to four-year college programs.”
Hinkle believes burdensome taxes are the biggest problem facing citizens in HD 68.
“The district is rural with the River Rock suburb, but the residents are getting hit with the high cost of living Bozeman brings to the Gallatin Valley,” he says.
If elected, Hinkle promises to oppose any tax increase or imposition of additional taxes on his constituents.
“I am currently looking into old regulations that need to be repealed, he says. “I firmly believe we will never tax, spend and regulate ourselves to a prosperous society.”
Hinkle served in the Montana Army National Guard, in which he held the rank of sergeant for six years before leaving to work in politics. He strongly supports the Second Amendment and is endorsed by the National Rifle Association, as well as by the Montana Family Foundation “for my support of wholesome family values.”
Brosten, a graphic artist with a degree in fine arts from Montana State University, also promises to speak openly about her values with citizens of the district. She has worked for Seacat Creative for the past four years, specializing in campaign and brand strategy for clients in the outdoor industry, as well as creating short films and campaigns that highlight and educate people about wild places and the importance of protecting them.
“Between college and work, I’ve had the opportunity to work with a lot of people with different backgrounds and approaches to problem-solving,” Brosten says. She believes that problem-solving experience will serve her well if she elected.
“My approach as a designer has always been to design with the intent of creating systems that are solutions to problems. In order for these systems to be effective, they need to be legible, informative and appealing, because if you’re not making those informed decision on behalf of yourself, someone else will.
“I’m applying this mindset to this campaign and candidacy,” Brosten adds. “I’ve learned how to effectively listen, communicate and collaborate with others to problem solve and create solutions together.”
Similarly, Hinkle says he would draw upon his experience to become an effective legislator if he prevails in November.
“Going in, I already have good working relationships with many of the legislators, some of which I have known for nearly a decade now,” he says. “I also understand the legislative process, which is very valuable to a freshman legislator.”
Hinkle calls himself “a principled person who desires residents of Montana to be given great opportunity to
achieve prosperity and freedom without hindrances that the government often brings.” His goals, if elected, are to accomplish regulatory reform and promote economic freedom.
In addition to increasing funding for education, Brosten says she would work to promote Montana-made products on a national level; support infrastructure to increase processing and distribution for local farmers; and work to protect wild places by supporting policies against privatization.
“I support economic opportunities where development is more than just roads and bridges,” Brosten says.
While Brosten says her legislative approach will rely heavily on listening and collaborating with constituents, Hinkle states he is “going in with the knowledge and connections required to get great policy solutions passed and enacted.
“You will always know how I am going to vote, as it is fundamental for me to stay true to my values,” he says.
Brosten stressed her desire to build successful relationships with people of all backgrounds and political persuasions.
“I never want to dismiss what someone has to say because we don’t identify with the same political party,” she says. “I’m here to represent this entire district.”