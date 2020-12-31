In January, the Belgrade School Board unanimously approved a three-year employment contract with Superintendent Godfrey Saunders, which went into effect on July 1 and will expire on June 30, 2023.
Saunders, who had been serving as interim superintendent in Belgrade since 2018, said he was willing to accept the job because what started out as an interim gig turned into a labor of love he didn’t anticipate.
“You don’t think about the love that you develop for a community and a shool district going in, but you become committed to the needs and welfare of a district,” he said when the contract was offered.
Trustee Dee Batey called Saunders “a phenomenal leader.”
When they made their remarks, neither man probably had any idea how important strong leadership would be for Belgrade schools during 2020. But when the pandemic hit and schools across shut down suddenly in mid-March, it became crucial.
By late March, school administrators in Belgrade had prepared a Plan of Action for providing off-site instruction, serving school meals off campus, and ensuring that students with disabilities continued to receive appropriate services, among other things.
In early April, at Saunders’ recommendation, the school board voted to cancel the May 5 levy election it had authorized in mid-February. Voters would have been asked for a combined $1.1 million to fund school operations and pay for new technology in the elementary district, but Saunders said it would be inappropriate float the levy when so many people had been hit economically by the pandemic.
“There are many having difficult times right now, and there is a lot of uncertainty,” he said.
Belgrade students finished the year learning remotely, though Belgrade High School was able to hold in-person commencement ceremonies outdoors at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on a windy day in May. Principal Paul Lamb, who announced his decision to retire at end of February, delivered an emotional speech.
Shanna Smith, a BHS assistant principal, was named the high school’s new principal in April, and her former position was filled by Tyler Miller. They, along with administrators and the rest of the district's leadership team, worked to prepare for students to return to in-person learning after the school board reversed it's earlier decision to offer a "blended model" of learning and voted in early August to open schools to students five days a week. Families who weren’t comfortable sending their children to school were offered a full-time remote learning option. Schools opened on time on Aug. 26.
From the outset, Saunders worried that staffing shortages would threaten the district’s ability to keep schools open, in part because far fewer potential substitute teachers signed up on the district’s rolls than usual. Belgrade High School had to close its doors to in-person students for most of November because of a staffing shortage, but the district’s other schools were able to remain open.
In December, the school board voted to increase substitute teacher pay in an effort to address staffing shortages.
By the end of the year, construction progress on the district’s newest elementary school on Bolinger Road was on track. The school board voted in December to name the school Story Creek Elementary. A committee to redraw the district's elementary attendance boundaries remains at work.