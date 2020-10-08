One current state legislator and two political newcomers are vying to succeed Tom Burnett to represent Belgrade in House District 67 for the next two years.
All three candidates identified tax reform and affordable housing as priority issues that could improve life for Montanans, but they suggest different approaches to addressing them.
Republican Jedediah Hinkle, 40, who represented Montana Senate District 32 for four years beginning in 2015, favors property tax reform.
His Democrat challenger Colette Campbell, 51, believes lawmakers need to revisit a state tax holiday enacted in 2005 in order to adequately fund infrastructure, such as roads, internet capability, and other services in rural areas.
And Libertarian candidate Andrew Schaefer, who will celebrate his 36th birthday next week, advocates keeping taxes low through efficient government that “doesn’t have out-of-control” spending.
Campbell, a Belgrade High School graduate who has lived in Belgrade for 33 years, says she always wanted to be Clint Eastwood’s character in the movies she watched going – i.e., one who would “defend the defenseless.” While she doesn’t believe Montanans are at all defenseless, she recognizes that modern life is busy and she vows that as a legislator she would keep an eye on things going on in Helena “and take the reins back on state government.”
Campbell says the restructuring of Montana income taxes enacted by the 2003 Legislature and enacted in 2005, gave a tax break to the top 1 percent of earners, resulting in inadequate investment in Montana infrastructure, education, agriculture, small business and public health. The consequences became evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, she says.
“Unemployment offices with ancient computers could not handle the high number of necessary claims in a bona-fide COVID crisis,” she says. “Hard-working people right here in this valley do not have access to affordable housing, affordable childcare, quality affordable healthcare.
“Montana can do better by its working and middle class, and we start by ending the 1 percent tax holiday enjoyed since 2005,” she added.
Asked by the Belgrade News to identify the top statewide and local issues affecting Belgrade residents, Hinkle cited rising rental prices and property taxes. If elected, he says his top priority for the upcoming legislative session will be to help accomplish property tax reform.
“A legislative fix on property taxes is difficult, but my goal is to pass a change to the property tax structure that would lock property owners into the property value at the time of purchase for as long as they own the property,” he says. His proposal also would roll back assessments on existing property owners by one assessment period and lock them in there.
“This will protect them from having to pay excessive taxes on skyrocketing home values, while still allowing property taxes to increase at a slower rate only if a bond or levy is passed,” Hinkle says. “With a bond or levy, the residents have a choice; with increasing home value, they often do not.”
Schaefer, who has lived in Belgrade for two years, says affordable housing is a major concern expressed by his potential constituents.
“Affordable housing is always going to be an issue with the growth that is taking place,” Schaefer says. “The ability to get builders approved and not so much red tape would help speed up the process of building new houses.”
All three candidates turn to their backgrounds for examples of why they are suited to represent Belgrade in Helena.
Schaefer, who works in wealth management and financial planning, says his greatest strength is the ability to work with different types of people with different views in order to find common ground.
Hinkle says he has been recognized by his peers in government as “a thinker” with a knack for finding and correcting language in legislation that could lead to unintended consequences. He stresses his ability to find work with legislators across party lines.
“I look for common ground and have carried legislation for both Democrats and Republicans in my district,” he says.
Among his specific legislative accomplishments, Hinkle lists his efforts to create access and protect public lands; his service as vice chair of the Fish and Game committee; and his work to resurrect a dead energy bill, proposed by a Democrat House member to protect consumers from increased energy costs, and convincing Republicans to support it (it eventually passed). Hinkle also says he opposed more than $260 million in tax increase proposals.
“As I have met the residents of House District 67, I find I relate very well to the people in our community and will do a great job representing them,” says Hinkle, who has lived in Belgrade for nearly four years.
Campbell was brought up in a family of “loggers, cowboys, truckers, cattle ranchers and farmers,” and her professional background is in education. She was a Head Start teacher in Belgrade and Bozeman for 12 years and has worked for almost another 12 for MSU as an assistant technology coordinator in the School of Film and Photography.
She emphasizes her concern for working and “everyday Montanans,” and is affiliated with two unions.
“In 2017, as a brand new board member to the Montana Public Employee Association, it was a great honor and monumental task to be a part of the Merger Taskforce where MPEA merged with MEA-MFT to create MFPE, the largest union in Montana,” she says. “Since that merger, I have been honored with an appointment as director at large to the Montana AFLCIO Board of Directors.”
“I take my representation of all working Montanans very seriously,” she says.
If elected, Campbell says she will decry the nationwide “snarling polarized mess of condescending judgment on everybody” in favor of listening to all sides of an issue with patience that combines both urban and rural concerns. She says she will “be the voice that brings the everyday Montanans to the table with me.
“My sister works 12- and 16-hour days running three small businesses in this district and still doesn’t qualify for COVID relief,” Campbell says. “My goal in the coming legislative session will be to bring stability in uncertain times that doesn’t let hard-working Montanans slip through the cracks.
“It is we the people who must learn how to take back our legislature and govern it competently,” she adds.
Hinkle also vows to bring the concerns of his constituents to Helena should Belgrade voters send him there.
“Many times, I have revisited my platform while in the legislature to make sure that I am voting in accordance with how I told the people of my district I would vote,” Hinkle says. “Sometimes due to the intense pressure, that requires a courageous vote.”
In Helena, Schaefer says, he would fight to ensure that Montana continues to work for the people of the state.
Schaefer attended college but did not finish because he was working full time.
Campbell holds an associate degree in early childhood education and a bachelor’s degree from Montana State University in media and theater arts, with a minor in small business and entrepreneurship.
Hinkle holds a degree in fish and wildlife management from Montana State University. He worked for 19 years in fish biology and conservation, and has owned his own taxidermy business for 20 years. He and his wife also sell peaches in the summer.
“Belgrade and the surrounding area is full of working class people. My wife and I are working class people,” he says. “I have unfinished business and great ideas to pursue in the Montana Legislature, and I cannot accomplish those goals sitting on the sidelines.”
Says Schaefer, “I promote freedom and liberty. For everybody. I love Montana and everything it stands for.”