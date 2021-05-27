Students in Kyle Gavin’s plant science class are used to hands-on work in the Belgrade High School greenhouse, but now they are sharing their knowledge and skills with the greater community at large.
On Tuesday, they prepared raised garden beds at the Belgrade Senior Center for planting, which will they return to finish today.
And next Wednesday, those students and members of the BHS Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter invited a class of fourth-graders from Saddle Peak Elementary to a Mini Farm Fair to learn about ruminant digestive systems, crop identification and seed planting, forestry products, and mechanic tool identification.
Gavin said the mini fair is intended to partially make up for the farm fair that is normally held for fourth-graders throughout the county but was canceled this year due to COVID.
At the Senior Center Tuesday, Gavin said his students will plant tomatoes, peas, cucumbers, squash and leafy greens in existing raised beds, as well as in three new ones recently built by the high school construction class. All the soil and materials for the project were donated by FFA.
Freshman Zay Schumacher, who was working on the center’s succulent garden Tuesday, said she was enjoying the activity at the senior center, where she remembers visiting with her late grandfather.
“It’s fun making the yard look all pretty for them,” she said.
Schumacher said she signed up for the plant science class because she used to live in the country in another town and she yearned to “get back to nature.”
She said that not only have the activities fulfilled that need, but she has learned a lot about how to keep plants alive, as well as the value of nurturing.
“Planting is like a therapy,” she said. “Seeds are like a newborn, then plants grow like a toddler, teen, and adult.”
Her classmate Mason Ramirez, also a freshman, said he also has enjoyed the class, which he originally signed up for to help his mom “get better with plants.”
“I like being in the greenhouse every day for the whole class,” he said.