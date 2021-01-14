The Montana Farmers Union Virtual Conference scheduled for Jan. 27-28 will feature a lineup of speakers and presentations on topics ranging from commodity markets and futures, farm succession, soil health and more.
Event highlights will include:
n A presentation by the author of the No-Bull Food New Blog and owner of Ranch Foods Direct Mike Callicrate
n Cattle rancher and agriculture advocate Ryan Goodman on Diversity & Inclusion in the Ag Industry
n DV Auctions Livestock Market Analyst Corbitt Wall will provide a cattle industry update
n Paragon Investments Broker Jayme Kohake will provide a commodities and markets forecast
n Andy Junkin with Agriculture Strategy will give a presentation on farm succession, Coming Home: Blending the old and new generation on the family farm.
n MFU President Walter Schweitzer will talk about the Launch of the New Meat Cooperative with MSU Northern
The conference will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day. There is no cost to register.
To register, visit montanafarmersunion.com. Registration will close Jan. 25. For more information, contact event organizer Justin Loch.