Warm winter conditions continued into the first week of April and minimal moisture was received across the state of Montana, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, approximately 83 percent of Montana is abnormally dry or in a current state of drought, with About 17 percent of the state in severe to exceptional drought. Reporters across the state noted producers have started getting into fields to prepare for planting. Topsoil moisture conditions were 24 percent adequate to surplus, down significantly from the previous year at 98 percent. Subsoil moisture conditions were 29 percent adequate to surplus. Planting progress was minimal across the state.
Barley planted was estimated at 2 percent complete, slightly behind the five-year average of 3 percent. Spring wheat planted was reported at 1 percent complete, equal to the five-year average. Winter wheat was reported with 39 percent of the crop breaking dormancy, ahead of the previous year at 31 percent and the 5-year average of 32 percent. Winter wheat conditions were rated as 57 percent good to excellent compared to 52 percent this time last year.
Grazing accessibility improved from the previous report, with an estimated 85 percent of pastures open, compared to 71 percent in the previous report. Calving and lambing continue to make progress, with 49 percent of cows calved and 33 percent of ewes lambed.